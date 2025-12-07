Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze, Tyrique Stevenson inactive against Packers in Week 14

The Chicago Bears had no major injury surprises ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson are both inactive after they were ruled out Friday. Odunze dealt with a foot injury that kept him out of practice all week while Stevenson has battled a hip injury the past couple of weeks.

Rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, defensive end Dominique Robinson, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford and quarterback Case Keenum were all also ruled inactive for Sunday’s game.

The Packers ruled offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, defensive linemen Quinton Bohanna, Lukas Van Ness and Nazir Stackhouse and wide receiver Savion Williams all out for Sunday’s game.