Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Tyrique Stevenson ruled out against Packers in Week 14

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze goes between New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (left) and safety Tyler Nubin earlier this season during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears will be without two key starters when they play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Chicago ruled top wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) both out for the game.

Odunze missed practice all week with his foot injury and will miss his first career game because of injury. He had dealt with a heel injury earlier in the season but usually returned to practice later in the week and played in games. Odunze’s absence will likely give more looks to DJ Moore and Luther Burden III as well as tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet.

Stevenson will miss his second straight game after he exited his team’s Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite was back at practice for the first time this week in limited fashion but also ruled out for Sunday.

Chicago did get some good news on defense. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) improved to a full participant Friday and had no designation for Sunday’s game after being limited earlier in the week. He planned on playing against the Packers.

Edwards missed the last four games with the injuries but said both played a role in him missing time. He probably would’ve been back sooner if it was just the hand injury, which he had surgery on to repair and will wear a pad over to protect. Edwards wasn’t sure what his snap count would be but was ready to contribute in any way he could.

“I think I’m just gonna do what I’m told,” Edwards said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. “Whatever they need me to do and be ready to contribute in any way I can.”

Linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow) is also set to make his return after he missed the past two games. He was a full participant in practice all week and didn’t have a designation.

Left guard Joe Thuney (rest), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin), rookie running back Kyle Monangai (ankle), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (concussion) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (concussion) were all full participants Friday with no injury designation.