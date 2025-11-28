Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon active against Eagles in Black Friday matchup

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) reacts during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints earlier this season in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

The Chicago Bears will officially have two of their playmakers from the secondary back for Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are active for the Friday’s game in front of a national audience. The team officially activated both players off injured reserve Thursday for their respective injuries.

Johnson will be playing in his second game this season after dealing with groin injuries for much of training camp and since. Gordon will play in his third game of the season after hamstring and calf injuries held back from play for most of this season.

The reinforcements come at a good time as the Bears deal with other injuries. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, linebackers T.J. Edwards, Noah Sewell and Ruben Hyppolite, defensive end Dominique Robinson, wide receiver Jahdae Walker and quarterback Case Keenum were all ruled inactive for Friday.

The Eagles announced that linebacker Joshua Uche, quarterback Sam Howell, cornerback Mac McWilliams, running back A.J. Dillon, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, wide receiver Xavier Gipson and defensive tackle Ty Robinson were all inactive.