Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: Tyrique Stevenson, T.J. Edwards miss practice in estimated report

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears earlier this season in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears would’ve been without a few key defensive starters at practice Tuesday ahead of playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

Starting linebackers T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) would’ve missed practice Tuesday in an estimated report. The Bears didn’t practice Tuesday and held a walk-through instead.

Rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder), rookie offensive lineman Luke Newman (foot) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (concussion) also would’ve missed Tuesday’s practice.

There was encouraging news on the report. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (calf) both would’ve been full participants had the team practiced. Both players are in their second full week since the Bears opened their respective practice windows to come off injured reserve. Chicago will need to activate either player by Thursday in order for them to play against the Eagles.

Starting left tackle Theo Benedet (quad) and running backs Kyle Monangai (knee) and Travis Homer (hamstring/knee) would’ve been full participants as well. The Bears will hold one practice this week on Wednesday before traveling to Philadelphia.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesTyrique StevensonJaylon Johnson
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.