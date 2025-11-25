Chicago Bears injury report: Tyrique Stevenson, T.J. Edwards miss practice in estimated report

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears earlier this season in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

The Chicago Bears would’ve been without a few key defensive starters at practice Tuesday ahead of playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

Starting linebackers T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) would’ve missed practice Tuesday in an estimated report. The Bears didn’t practice Tuesday and held a walk-through instead.

Rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder), rookie offensive lineman Luke Newman (foot) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (concussion) also would’ve missed Tuesday’s practice.

There was encouraging news on the report. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (calf) both would’ve been full participants had the team practiced. Both players are in their second full week since the Bears opened their respective practice windows to come off injured reserve. Chicago will need to activate either player by Thursday in order for them to play against the Eagles.

Starting left tackle Theo Benedet (quad) and running backs Kyle Monangai (knee) and Travis Homer (hamstring/knee) would’ve been full participants as well. The Bears will hold one practice this week on Wednesday before traveling to Philadelphia.