Chicago Bears injury report: All starting linebackers ruled out against Steelers in Week 12

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds brings down Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson during their game earlier this season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears will be without all three of their starting linebackers Sunday when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Solider Field.

Chicago ruled linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin), T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), Noah Sewell (elbow) all out Friday after all three didn’t practice all week. Edwards will miss his third straight game while Edmunds will miss his first game of the season.

That will make for some interesting decisions about what the Bears will want to do at the linebacker spot. Rookie Ruben Hyppolite, who’s been active in six games this season and mostly played on special teams, will likely get a start. Linebackers D’Marco Jackson, Amen Ogbongbemiga should also get looks as well as practice squad members Carl Jones Jr. and Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Hyppolite was ready for the opportunity for his first start and felt the support from his teammates.

“It’s good,” Hyppolite said. “Like I said, I’m ready to go. They’re all behind me.”

Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) was a full participant for a second straight day and was ruled questionable. The news bodes well for Johnson a week after Chicago opened his 21-day practice window to be activated off injured reserve.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn’t reveal whether the cornerback would play. Chicago will have a tight turnaround next week after playing Sunday when they travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Nov. 28. Ben said the Bears will be smart with their decision-making.

“Everybody in the league deals with this, you know,” the coach said of the quick turnaround. “Fortunately for us, it’s a five-day span. Most teams have to deal with a four-day span. So, we’re fortunate in that regard and we’re conscious of it. We’ve been very smart this week. We scaled back the volume a little bit just with that in mind out on the practice field while still getting the work in. Hopefully that will help out.”

Running backs Travis Homer (hamstring/knee) and Roschon Johnson (thumb) with missed their second straight day of practice and were also ruled out for Sunday’s game

Left tackle Theo Benedet (quad) and safety Jaquan Brisker (shoulder) were both limited for a second straight day while cornerback Kyler Gordon (calf) was full for the first time this week since they activated his window to come off IR. All of them were ruled questionable.

Left guard Joe Thuney (rest), center Drew Dalman (knee), Tyrique Stevenson (hip/calf), right tackle Darnell Wright (pectoral/back), safety Kevin Byard (rest), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest) and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) were all full participants Friday and had no designation for Sunday.