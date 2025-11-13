No apologies needed for close Bears wins: Silvy

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams smiles after scoring a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Never apologize, Bears fans.

Never apologize for being happy that your team is finding ways to win rather than finding ways to lose. For snatching victories from the jaws of defeat rather than defeat from the jaws of victory. The Bears are now 4-1 in games decided by six points or less. Last year, they were 2-7 and 5-15 in the Eberlose era.

Never apologize for a 6-3 record and a share of first place in the NFC North.

Never apologize for beating teams on the schedule. For years, the Bears were the team that others looked forward to playing. They are no longer that.

Never apologize for progress.

Never apologize for having a clutch quarterback who thrives in situations with the game on the line. Caleb Williams, who is still developing, has five fourth-quarter comebacks this season and six in his career. When the game is on the line, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that you’ll see magic happen. In the past, Bears quarterbacks would simply disappear.

Never apologize for asking Williams to reduce his whopping sack total of 68 in 2024 and watching him evolve almost perfectly in that category. Against the Giants, the Bears quarterback was called Houdini by Ben Johnson after he scrambled out of pressure time after time, while not getting sacked once. According to Jonathan Wood, “Caleb has been sacked on 4.6% of dropbacks (NFL average 7.0%) and 12% of pressured dropbacks (NFL average 19%). Caleb is 6th and 4th best in those categories, respectively.”

Never apologize for not punting.

After nine games, this is the fewest punts the Bears have had since 1945. Last year at this time, Matt Eberflus’ team was second in the league for most punts.

Never apologize for loving your head coach because he makes things make sense. Not only do we know that his play-calling is as good as anyone’s, but he has transformed the culture at Halas Hall and has complete command of the locker room.

Never apologize for good, better, best celebrations.

Never apologize for taking a chance on bringing in CJ Gardner Johnson when past coaching staffs would worry he would ruin their fake chemistry. The Bears needed Johnson, and Johnson needed the Bears. In just two games, he has produced three sacks and 15 tackles.

Never apologize for leading the NFL in creating turnovers. Dennis Allen’s defense is number one in interceptions, total turnovers, and turnover margin.

Never apologize for enjoying pancakes from right tackle Darnell Wright. In his first two years, Wright was pretty good, but was known more for the guy the Bears drafted over Jalen Carter. The way Wright has played lately, he’s more dominant and has been much more aggressive. Offensive line coach Dan Roushar deserves credit for getting the most out of Wright.

Never apologize for being the ONLY team in the NFL that has scored points in every first quarter of the season.

Never apologize for the selfless play of Rome Odunze. Forget what his father is tweeting, Dads are going to Dad. Against Cincinnati, Odunze didn’t catch a pass but remained a willing blocker for the rest of his teammates while never complaining. In the next game, Rome led the Bears in receiving and is on pace for 11 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards receiving.

Never apologize for dreaming about what this season could bring and future years of success with a quarterback/coach combo worth bragging about.

In the second half of the season, it’s obvious the Bears have issues to work out. Do they need improvements on the defensive side of the ball and more consistency on offense? Yes, we all see it. Is the schedule getting tougher, and do the Bears need to play a more complete game? Of course. Ben Johnson knows this more than anyone.

But just remember one thing: Never apologize for winning.

Sorry, I’m not sorry.

