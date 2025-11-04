Chicago Bears reportedly trade for Browns DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodger (8) runs out of bounds with Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (90) defending during a game last month in Pittsburgh. The Chicago Bears traded for Tyron-Shoyinka on Tuesday. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The Chicago Bears reportedly boosted their pass rush depth before Tuesday’s trade deadline by trading for Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. The Bears sent a 2026 sixth-round pick and will receive a 2026 seventh along with Tryon-Shoyinka. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the trade.

Tuesday’s move comes after the Bears’ defensive line has been hit by major injuries over the past few weeks.

Chicago lost defensive tackle Shemar Turner, one of this year’s second-round picks, for the rest of the season last week when he tore his ACL against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. On Monday, Bears head coach Ben Johnson announced that defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, the team’s top pass rush acquisition this offseason, also tore his ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and was done for the rest of the year.

Defensive end Dominique Robinson also missed the past couple games with an ankle injury while second-year defensive end Austin Booker made his season debut Sunday after the team activated him off injured reserve last week.

Tryon-Shoyinka should offer the Bears some reinforcement as they try to build upon their 5-3 start to the season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers originally drafted Tryon-Shoyinka No. 32 overall in 2021 but declined to pick up his fifth-year option after last season. The Browns signed to a one-year, $4.75 million deal in March.

Tryon-Shoyinka has 15 career sacks and 36 quarterback hits in 74 games. He played in eight games for Cleveland this season and has no sacks, one quarterback hit and nine tackles. Chicago will likely have Tryon-Shoyinka take snaps behind starters Montez Sweat and Booker, who’s likely to take Odeyingbo’s spot.

The Bears will have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to make any more additions before the trade deadline.