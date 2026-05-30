Minooka names new public works director

A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Village of Minooka announced the hiring of James L. Gretencord III as the new public works director on Wenesday.

Gretencord replaces Ryan Anderson, who worked for the village for over a decade before leaving for a new job in Arizona.

According to the news release, the measure to hire Gretencord went through on Tuesday.

Gretencord comes with 14 years experience, having held leadership roles in water, sewer, streets and emergency response operations. He most recently served as the Director of Public Works for the City of Wilmington, where he oversaw multiple departments, managed budgets up to $8.9 million, and led infrastructure improvement projects including water main, sewer and roadway upgrades.

He worked for the City of Morris Water Department before that.

Gretencord holds a class A water operator license, a class I sewer operator license, OSHA 30 certification, and has completed extensive public works and management training, according to a news release.

“We are excited to welcome James to the Village team and look forward to his leadership within our Public Works Department,” said Village Administrator Dan Duffy.

Gretencord starts in his new position on Monday, June 8.