What Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears said Monday after surviving against the Bengals

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and some players met with reporters virtually Monday, a day after a thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

The last two minutes of Sunday’s game felt like a ride on a rollercoaster for both players and fans alike. It seemed like the Bears had blown a 14-point lead in the final minute. But quarterback Caleb Williams found rookie tight end Colston Loveland for a go-ahead 58-yard touchdown pass to help Chicago avoid disaster.

There’s a lot to dissect from Sunday’s game as the Bears move on to the second half of the season. The Bears will host the New York Giants at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Here are three of the most interesting things the Bears said Monday.

On Caleb Williams’ development

Once again, Williams showed how he thrives with the game on the line. Sunday’s comeback was his third game-winning drive on the Bears’ final possession this season. But Williams also showed growth in other parts of his development.

One area was his play from the pocket. Williams took advantage of a mostly clean pocket Sunday and went through his progressions well, which has been a big point of emphasis since Johnson and his staff took over during the offseason.

Williams aired the ball out because of that improvement and threw for 280 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was a step in the right direction for Johnson as Williams’ pocket awareness started to look more like how they both want it to.

“I think he’s starting to play faster,” Johnson said. “The more reps we’re getting on some of these concepts, he’s understanding the intent, the coverages that we’re really looking to get, and if we’re not getting those coverages, can we quickly get to No. 2, No. 3 or even look to run with that ball? It’s coming along nicely.”

Johnson also wanted to see Williams use his scrambling ability to pick up more positive yardage. Over the past few games, Williams continued to scramble on some plays instead of throwing the ball away or taking advantage of free space.

Williams had more success scrambling as well. He did a better job of throwing balls on the run that were catchable for his receivers. Williams also rushed for 53 yards on five carries to keep drives moving.

“It was a good mix of that,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t like he was trying to overdo it with his legs or try to force anything with his arm. I think he found the right balance with playing fast and making the defense hurt.”

Bears Bengals Football Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes during the first half of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean/AP)

On improving Bears’ killer instinct

The Bears found another impressive way to win a game in the final minute. But it was another game where Johnson felt it was much closer than it needed to be.

“There’s been at least three games in my head that we’ve allowed the opponent to hang around, and we’ve allowed them to have a little bit of life late in games that we want to start to eliminate that feeling,” Johnson said. “We want to close these games out a little bit cleaner, earlier in the game. And I thought yesterday was an example of that.”

Chicago has tried to find that killer instinct since the first week of the season. The Bears couldn’t finish off the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and blew an 11-point lead in their season-opening loss. They also played close games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders that needed late-game heroics because they couldn’t pull away.

Finding ways to win despite the circumstances was an important first step during Johnson’s first year as head coach. Finding that killer instinct to put away teams earlier in the game will be the next step in the team’s growth.

“That’s something that we discussed at a team meeting today, and I think all three phases had a chance to win the game where it doesn’t even have to come down to a play like Colston’s play at the end,” wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus said. “So there’s definitely room to improve and, like, just when we have a chance to win the game, we have to end the game, whether that be on special teams or on defense or on offense. So definitely we keyed in on that [Monday].”

On injuries, trade deadline

Chicago received more bad injury news Monday. Johnson announced that defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, the team’s top offseason pass rush addition, suffered an Achilles injury Sunday and was out for the remainder of the season.

Odeyingbo was the latest injury that’s hit the defense hard. Chicago was already without star cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is out indefinitely after suffering a groin injury in Week 2, and cornerback Kyler Gordon, whom the team placed on injured reserve last month. The Bears also lost rookie defensive tackle Shemar Turner to a torn ACL for the season, while defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle) has missed the past couple of games.

“It feels like we take some strides at particular positions, then we take some steps back,” Johnson said. “It’s wild. I felt like we had a solution there with Shemar at defensive end a couple weeks ago. Then we lost him. Then we finally get [defensive end Austin] Booker back, and we lose Dayo. So it’s a little bit of give and take. That’s, of course, the NFL season. That happens.”

The Bears will quickly need to decide how much they’ll want to add to their roster before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. They could make a move that brings in an impact player either for the short-term or long-term.

Johnson said the team could never have too much depth at cornerback and the pass rush. He believed that Bears general manager Ryan Poles was putting in the proper work to make the right moves for this year’s roster and future teams.

“He’s doing, like I said, his due diligence to making sure that we look at everyone that could be available and that could help this football team in the here and the now, and also have in the back of our head what the ramifications of that also are, the consequences when you give up capital, whether it’s players or draft picks, what that does to your roster in the long-term,” Johnson said. “It is a balancing act, but it’s one that I think we have a really good process and a lot of communication on.”