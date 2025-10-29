How C.J. Gardner-Johnson can help an injured Chicago Bears secondary

Former Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars last month in Jacksonville, Fla. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. (Gary McCullough/AP)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson decided to take his time when he found himself available on the free agent market after the Baltimore Ravens released him off their practice squad in the middle of October.

Gardner-Johnson had spent the past calendar year on three different rosters, and the seven-year veteran wanted to find the right fit. He wanted to find the right locker room, right coaches, right spot.

On Wednesday, Gardner-Johnson found that right fit when he signed with the Chicago Bears.

“Not more so needs but more so a place where I’m comfortable with the culture,” Gardner-Johnson said Wednesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. “This team was already good before me. They won four straight games. A loss doesn’t deteriorate a team from who they are. They are good. Just coming in to add extra fire, extra skill to the back end. I’m happy to be here.”

Gardner-Johnson joined the Bears after jumping around a few teams over the past year. He signed a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 2024 and won a Super Bowl with them last season. Gardner-Johnson finished 11th last year in Comeback Player of the Year voting after tying his career-high with six interceptions along with 12 passes defended and 59 tackles.

The Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans over the offseason before the Texans released him on Sept. 23. Gardner-Johnson said Wednesday that it just didn’t work in Houston and that he had no hard feelings. He joined the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad on Oct. 7 before being released Oct. 14.

Gardner-Johnson relied on his old relationships when deciding to join the Bears. He played under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in New Orleans at the start of his career when the Saints selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He then overlapped with Bears head coach Ben Johnson in Detroit in 2023.

Once he talked to both coaches, Gardner-Johnson trusted he could succeed in Chicago.

“Talking to them two on the phone and hearing how much they care about me, and understanding as a player that they care for me,” Gardner-Johnson said. “It felt like the right spot for me.”

Bears Raiders Football Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after an interception last month in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Gardner-Johnson will try to provide a boost to a Bears secondary that’s been depleted because of injuries.

Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been out indefinitely with a groin injury while slot cornerback Kyler Gordon was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a groin/calf injury. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) missed Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens but returned to practice Wednesday.

Gardner-Johnson has shown himself to be a dependable secondary player. He’s intercepted 18 passes in 77 career games as he’s played at different parts of the secondary.

Johnson said Wednesday that they’ll have Gardner-Johnson focus in on one position, inside slot, where Gordon usually played. Johnson hoped focusing on one position would get Gardner-Johnson ready enough to play in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Really that’s how I started my career,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Give me a chance to get close to the ball, make plays and make it easier on the guys in the back end. When I’m closer to the ball, coach [Allen] and coach [Johnson] know what I can do.”

Gardner-Johnson also came to Chicago with a reputation of being vocal on the field, leading to some penalties. He’s been called for two unsportsmanlike conducts during his career as well as six unnecessary roughness penalties.

Chicago got a first-hand experience of Gardner-Johnson during the 2020 season. Former Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected during a regular-season game when he punched Gardner-Johnson after he said something. Then there was a second incident in the playoffs in January 2021 when former Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller shoved Gardner-Johnson after he said something to Miller.

“I don’t feel like instigating on the field, but if you take it that way it’s just being a fiery player and ready to compete and win,” Gardner-Johnson said.

The signing seemed interesting given the Bears’ struggles with penalties this season. Chicago has been called for 64 penalties this season for 533 yards, averaging 9.1 penalties per game.

But Johnson was confident with their due diligence that Gardner-Johnson could fit in with the Bears’ locker room. Gardner-Johnson’s new teammates weren’t too worried either.

“He’s going to come in and help us out and I’m all about winning football,” safety Kevin Byard said. “I think we have a really good leadership group on this team and I think he’ll fit right in. Like I said, obviously he was out there today at practice, he was out there making plays and bouncing around and bringing some juice so I’m excited to having him. I think he’ll be good for our defense.”

If both the Bears’ and Gardner-Johnson’s bets pay off, it could be mutually very beneficial. Chicago could add a player who’s experienced what it takes to win a championship, while Gardner-Johnson can find the right spot to make an impact in the NFL.

Both parties are hoping Wednesday’s fresh start can make a last impact during the second half of the season.

“He loves being on the grass and playing football,” Johnson said. “So, we’ll make sure that we have a good support system for him. You know, he’s got a family. He’s got kids that are important to him. So, we just want to make sure that we support him the best we can.”