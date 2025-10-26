Chicago Bears’ D’Andre Swift, Grady Jarrett, Cairo Santos active against Baltimore Ravens in Week 8

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift carries the ball as he is brought down by New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reed and teammate safety Jonas Sanker on Sunday, Oct. 19 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and kicker Cairo Santos will all be active and play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Swift was listed as questionable with a groin injury Friday after he was limited twice and didn’t practice once during the week. He played with the same injury last week when he rushed for a season-high 124 yards.

Santos will also be active for the first time in two games after he was out with a right thigh injury. Santos suffered his injury in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jake Moody kicked in place of Santos during those two games.

Jarrett missed the Bears’ last three games with a knee injury. He should boost the middle of the defensive line, which did a better job of creating pressure last week against the New Orleans Saints.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, tight end Cole Kmet, running back Roschon Johnson, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and defensive tackle Chris Williams were all ruled inactive for Sunday’s game.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson leads a group of Ravens who will be inactive. Safety Sanoussi Kane, cornerback Jaire Alexander, guard Emery Jones, tackle Carson Vinson, wide receiver Devontez Walker and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles will all be inactive for Baltimore.