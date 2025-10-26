Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Bears

Chicago Bears’ D’Andre Swift, Grady Jarrett, Cairo Santos active against Baltimore Ravens in Week 8

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift carries the ball as he is brought down by New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reed and teammate safety Jonas Sanker on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift carries the ball as he is brought down by New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reed and teammate safety Jonas Sanker on Sunday, Oct. 19 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and kicker Cairo Santos will all be active and play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Swift was listed as questionable with a groin injury Friday after he was limited twice and didn’t practice once during the week. He played with the same injury last week when he rushed for a season-high 124 yards.

Santos will also be active for the first time in two games after he was out with a right thigh injury. Santos suffered his injury in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jake Moody kicked in place of Santos during those two games.

Jarrett missed the Bears’ last three games with a knee injury. He should boost the middle of the defensive line, which did a better job of creating pressure last week against the New Orleans Saints.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, tight end Cole Kmet, running back Roschon Johnson, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and defensive tackle Chris Williams were all ruled inactive for Sunday’s game.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson leads a group of Ravens who will be inactive. Safety Sanoussi Kane, cornerback Jaire Alexander, guard Emery Jones, tackle Carson Vinson, wide receiver Devontez Walker and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles will all be inactive for Baltimore.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesTyrique StevensonCole Kmet
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.