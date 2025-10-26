Short-handed Ravens end Bears’ winning streak. Here’s what you need to know

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Baltimore backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 186 yards and didn’t commit a turnover, and the Ravens snapped the Bears’ four-game winning streak with a 30-16 win Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland.

Three moments that mattered

1. Comeback killer: Trailing 16-13 in the fourth quarter, Baltimore cornerback Nate Wiggins undercut the route of wide receiver Rome Odunze and intercepted Caleb Williams, giving the ball to the Ravens at the Bears 9. The turnover pretty much ended the Bears’ hopes of a comeback victory.

2. Short: Cairo Santos’ 58-yard field goal goal try as time expired in the first half came up short, summing up the Bears’ performance to that point. The Bears’ habit of leaving points on the field continued. They drove to the Ravens 3 on their first series, but settled for Santos’ 32-yard field goal. Later in the first half, Devin Duvernay’s 49-yard kickoff return set the Bears up at the Ravens 48, but they couldn’t even muster a first down.

3. ”King Henry:" The future Hall of Fame of running back scored from 2 yards out midway through the second quarter, capping a 12-play, 62-yard drive and putting the Ravens up 7-6. The touchdown came after the Bears settled for two field goals because of their inability to put the ball in the end zone. Henry’s 111th career rushing TD pushed him past Walter Payton. His second TD late in the game iced the Ravens’ win.

Three things that worked

1. Rome Odunze: No, the wide receiver didn’t have a touchdown – no Bears receiver did – but had seven receptions for 114 yards. He had three receptions for 36 yards on the Bears’ first series, which led to a field goal.

2. D’Andre Swift: No, the Bears running back didn’t rush for 100 yards for the third game in a row, but he was still effective. He had only eight carries through three quarters but had 40 yards (5.0 average). He finished with 45 yards on 11 carries. His 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter pulled the Bears to within 16-13 and was their only TD of the day. Swift’s 25-yard gain on a catch and run set up his TD.

3. Defensive secondary: No, the Bears weren’t facing two-time MVP Lamar Jackson because of his hamstring injury – and replacement Tyler Huntley isn’t an NFL-caliber starting QB – but the Bears’ banged-up secondary was minus its top-three cornerbacks. Journeymen Nahshon Wright and Nick McCloud held their own.

Three things that didn’t

1. Fourth-quarter heroics: The Bears have shown an ability this season to finish in the fourth quarter. The offense finally got going after trailing 16-6 after three, but it was too little too late. The offense couldn’t finish, and the defense, which has been bailing out the offense by producing turnovers all season, couldn’t come up with a big play.

2. Discipline: Amazingly, after seven games, the Bears still struggle to play clean football. It took the Bears one play to commit a penalty: Josh Blackwell was flagged for holding on the opening kickoff. The Bears finished with 11 penalties for 79 yards. Colston Loveland’s false start on third-and-1 from the Ravens 8 on the Bears’ opening drive led to the Bears settling for a Santos field goal. The stink has even rubbed off on four-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who was flagged for a false start inside the Bears’ own 5.

3. Williams: That’s back-to-back bad games for the 2024 first overall pick. His first-half numbers – 12 of 17 for 114 yards, 88.8 passing percentage – weren’t awful, but the Bears QB was off target and indecisive again, and couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. He was flagged twice for intentional grounding. His fourth-quarter interception deep in Bears’ territory also was costly. He padded his overall passing numbers (25 of 38, 285 yards) in garbage time.

What’s next?

The 4-3 Bears’ tour of the AFC North continues Sunday as they visit the 3-5 Bengals, who have been without quarterback Joe Burrow since Week 2, when the two-time Pro Bowler suffered a turf-toe injury. It’s a noon kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.