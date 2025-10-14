Jake Moody’s last-second kick rallies Bears to win, avenges last year’s heartbreaking loss to Commanders

Jake Moody made four field goals, including the game-winner as time expired, and the Bears avenged last year’s heartbreaking loss in Washington, D.C., by beating the Commanders 25-24 on Monday Night Football at Northwest Stadium.

Three moments that mattered

1. Redemption in D.C.: In his Bears debut, Jake Moody kicked a 38-yard field goal in the rain as time expired, lifting the Bears to a fourth-quarter comeback win. It was redemption two-fold. Moody had his last kick, a 48-yard attempt, blocked. His winner allowed the Bears to avenge last year’s heartbreaker on an infamous “Failed Mary.”

2. Sweat sighting: In his return to Washington, Bears defensive end Montez Sweat made his presence known early against his former team. He ripped the ball loose from running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt on first down from the Commanders 35 late in the first quarter. T.J. Edwards recovered the fumble for the Bears, and the play led to Caleb Williams’ 1-yard touchdown.

3. Brisker pick: Trailing 3-0, Washington was driving on its opening possession. Jayden Daniels threw toward the end zone on second-and-5, only to see Bears safety Jaquan Brisker intercept the pass at the 4, ending a nine-play drive. Brisker returned the ball to the 34, and the Bears eventually kicked a field goal.

Three things that worked

1. Run game: We know what the Bears worked on during the bye week. They committed to running the ball early against the Commanders, and it paid dividends all game. While they didn’t bust off any long runs in the first half, outside of D’Andre Swift’s 19-yard run, the Bears rushed for 85 yards, averaging 6.1 per carry. Kyle Monangai and even Roschon Johnson each had at least one touch. Swift finished with a season-high 108 rushing yards. The Bears rushed for 145 yards, averaging 5.4 per carry.

2. Jake Moody: With Cairo Santos inactive due to a thigh injury, the former University of Michigan kicker, who was cut by the 49ers earlier this season and signed by the Bears to their practice squad, delivered. He made four big kicks, none bigger than his last. He drilled field goals from 47, 48, 41 yards and 38 yards. He had a 48-yard attempt blocked on the first play of the fourth quarter, but he and his teammates found a way to win.

3. Fourth-quarter resiliency: It looked the Bears might lose a heartbreaker for the second year in a row in D.C. Instead, trailing 24-16 with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter, the Bears responded with a 55-yard TD pass from Williams to Swift to pull to within 24-22. Then, after cornerback Nahshon Wright recovered a Washington fumble with 3:07 left, the Bears drove from their own 44 to the Washington 18, setting up Moody’s game-winning kick.

Three things that didn’t

1. Pash rush: It was better. The Bears generated more pressure, but they still weren’t getting to the quarterback. When they did, Jayden Daniels’ scrambling caused them fits. Gervon Dexter had a second-quarter sack for zero yards and got credit for half a sack, as well. Sweat didn’t record a sack but might have had his best game of the season, as he also tipped a pass and was active.

2. Caleb Williams: In his return to the state where he played high school football, the Bears QB wasn’t awful but wasn’t great either. He missed multiple receivers in the first half and had a pass fall incomplete on fourth-and-1 from the Washington 31. He was sacked three times. But he still threw for 252 yards on a rainy night against a tough defensive front.

3. Discipline: The Bears were penalized nine times for 84 yards. Theo Benedet, who got the start at left tackle, was flagged for illegal formation, and while it was a questionable call, it wiped out a TD pass from Williams to Rome Odunze. Defensive penalties kept Washington’s offense on the field multiple times.

What’s next?

The 3-2 Bears have a good chance to get their fourth win in a row Sunday when they return home to play the 1-5 New Orleans Saints, who own the worst record in the NFC. Kickoff is at noon at Soldier Field.