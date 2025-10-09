Bears can avenge an embarrassment and make a statement Monday: Silvy

File photo: Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) catches a 52-yard touchdown pass in the end zone as time expires to give the Commanders an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass/AP)

Planes, trains, and a rivalry reborn.

In an alternate universe, fourth-year head coach Dan Quinn is about to lead his Bears into the nation’s capital against second-year Commanders’ head coach Ben Johnson.

It came so close to happening as these two teams have been in the market for the same coaches and quarterbacks to help turn the page from their recent dysfunctional past.

In 2022, the Bears had Matt Eberflus and Quinn as the top finalists for the open head coaching job at Halas Hall. Bears management infamously flew Quinn into town for his interview in a middle seat in the back row of a commercial flight. Ryan Poles soon sent Quinn back to O’Hare while he chose Eberflus.

In 2024, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that it was a forgone conclusion that Washington would choose Johnson as its next head coach. The Commanders’ airplane was on its way to Detroit to make a formal offer, but Johnson got cold feet and stayed with the Lions for another season.

Also in 2024, Eberflus and Poles were looking for a new offensive coordinator, and Kliff Kingsbury was interested, having previously worked with Caleb Williams at USC. Eberflus reportedly felt threatened and instead chose Shane Waldron. Kingsbury went to DC with Jayden Daniels.

The craziness of the NFL’s version of the butterfly effect peaked last season when the “Hail Mary game” changed the course of the season for both teams on Oct. 27, 2024. The Bears, with their rookie quarterback, were a play away from starting 5-2, while the Commanders, and their rookie QB, were on the brink of falling to 5-3. Instead, one play changed everything – and believe it or not, it may ultimately help the Bears in the long term.

I’ve heard many fans say they don’t want to look back on last year’s game.

And the Bears have been to rock bottom and are hopefully on the way up, thanks to Johnson.

Less than a year after one of the most painful regular-season losses in Bears history, a win Monday at the scene of the crime could vault the Bears into playoff contention.

Tyrique Stevenson, one of the main contributors from the failed Hail Mary coverage, has embraced his journey, crediting that game as the greatest learning experience of his career. Stevenson told Kevin Byard on the reKap YouTube channel that he “never would’ve changed” his approach if he didn’t get exposed on that play. Stevenson has played great football the past two games and could be back to living up to his potential. Stevenson’s lack of awareness on that fateful play has unlocked a great self-awareness.

Mike Ditka once said that living in the past was for cowards and losers. Yet it was Ditka who unleashed William Perry as a running back in a revenge game against the 49ers a year after San Francisco did the same thing the year before with Guy McIntyre.

The 1990s Bulls dynasty was shaped by their three playoff exits to the Detroit Pistons. Whether it was the cheap shots from Bill Laimbeer or Scottie Pippen’s migraine, Phil Jackson never shied away from overcoming past failures to accomplish the larger goal.

Don’t run from this, Bears fans.

Although this coaching staff wasn’t in place in Chicago, Johnson, Antwaan Randle El, and others were eliminated from the playoffs last season by these same Commanders. It ended their long run as Lions coaches on a sour note, and you can’t tell me that Johnson wouldn’t like to get his.

Finally, there’s the Caleb vs Jayden rivalry. The Bears never considered Daniels, and he now stars in Williams’ hometown.

A winning weekend in Vegas, followed by a restful week, is what we all strive for, but it should benefit the Bears even more.

The spotlight is ready. It’s time for the Bears to perform.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.