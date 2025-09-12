Chicago Bears injury report: Kyler Gordon ruled out for Week 2 against Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon knocks the ball away from Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson during their game last year at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Gordon (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and will miss his second straight game to start the season. He originally was added to the injury report Sunday after he felt tightness in his hamstring, something he dealt with for a couple weeks in training camp.

Nick McCloud could get another shot at the spot after playing against the Minnesota Vikings in the opener.

Wide receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) didn’t practice Friday after he was limited earlier in the week and was ruled doubtful for Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) made progress and was limited at Friday’s practice, the first time he practiced all week. He was listed as questionable.

“I’m just focused on Detroit man, I’m focused on Detroit,” Jarrett told reporters at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Friday. “Go out there, compete and do what I need to do.”

Linebacker T.J. Edwards, cornerback Josh Blackwell (groin) and running back Roschon Johnson (foot) were all full participants Friday and had no designation for Sunday after being limited all week. All three will be major additions to their respective position groups after battling depth issues in Monday’s opener.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (calf/groin) and wide receiver DJ Moore were both full participants once again with no designation for Sunday.

The Bears also signed reportedly signed kicker Jake Moody to their practice squad on Friday. Jordan Schultz was the first to report the signing.

The San Francisco 49ers released Jake Moody on Tuesday after they originally drafted him in the third round in 2023 out of Michigan. Moody missed two of his three attempts in the 49ers season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks, leading to his release. He’s made 46 of his 62 career attempts for 74.2%.

The kicker signing comes after the Bears’ Cairo Santos missed a few kicking mistakes in Monday’s season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Santos missed a 50-yard field goal and then failed to get a kickoff to the back of the end zone toward the end of the game.