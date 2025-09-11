Chicago Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson expects to play against Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor scores a touchdown just as he is pushed out of bounds by Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is closer to making his season debut.

Johnson told reporters Thursday that he feels better after missing training camp and Monday’s season-opener with a groin and calf injury. He also said he plans on playing in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

“I feel pretty good just getting that extra week of reps, extra week of conditioning, going through things really, just getting up to speed in the playbook, being able to do walk-throughs, things like that, is really beneficial for me,” Johnson said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. “So all those reps are important.”

Johnson was listed as a full participant in practice for a second straight day. It was his first full practice since camp started. Johnson did some workouts before Monday’s game but said he was never going to play in it.

Meanwhile, cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) were both listed as did not practice for a second straight day. The Bears didn’t hold a practice on Wednesday.

The rest of the injury report remained the same from the previous day. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), cornerback Josh Blackwell (groin), running back Roschon Johnson (foot), and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) were all limited.

Johnson and wide receiver DJ Moore (abdomen/groin) were both full participants.