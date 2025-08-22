Bears

Bears Insider Podcast Episode 406: Previewing the Bears’ preseason finale against Kansas City

By Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar
The Chicago Bears will end the preseason with a game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night. Shaw Local’s Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar preview what they’re looking forward to in the preseason finale.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.

Joe has been covering sports in Chicago and the Chicago suburbs for more than 30 years. He joined Shaw Media in 2021 as a copy editor/page designer before transitioning to sports in 2024.