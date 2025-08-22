Bears Insider Podcast Episode 406: Previewing the Bears’ preseason finale against Kansas City

The Chicago Bears will end the preseason with a game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night. Shaw Local’s Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar preview what they’re looking forward to in the preseason finale.
Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.