Silvy: Bears fans, enjoy this first taste of the Ben Johnson era

Members of the Chicago Bears take the field against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

It was a perfect night of football on a perfect night for football.

Just when you thought the Bears were going to do more Bears-like things, as Tyler Scott botched the opening kickoff return or newcomer Drew Dalman committed a holding penalty, Caleb Williams overcame the setbacks by getting the ball out on time and throwing darts.

It rarely looked like that last season or during most of training camp this summer.

Yes, it was only one preseason game against the Bills’ second-string defense, but it was exactly what we wanted and needed to see to provide the entire fan base with hope.

I asked that the starters play – check.

I asked that Williams play from the pocket and react decisively – check.

I asked that the Bears put together a first-quarter scoring drive after countless slow starts last year – check.

Caleb Williams threw for 107 yards in eight minutes of football after averaging just 30 yards passing in the first quarter last year.

Have you ever dined out at a heavily hyped restaurant and that first cocktail hits different? It’s exactly what you’ve been craving. It doesn’t mean the entire meal will be a game changer, but the night is off to a great start.

For now, let’s be happy that the Ben Johnson era is off to a great start.

We wanted Johnson to arrive and develop Williams. Did that not look like a totally different quarterback? Let’s appreciate the progress.

Enjoy that first drink, Bears fans. It doesn’t mean we’re sipping Kool-Aid.

Speaking of dining, here’s more food for thought:

Micah Parsons could be available via trade, and Ryan Poles needs to be aggressive.

In 1992, the Packers hired Mike Holmgren and traded for Brett Favre. Green Bay was a perennial loser in the 1970s and 80s and had a combined 10-22 record in 1990-91.

The Packers didn’t stop at the quarterback and coach; they signed future Hall of Famer Reggie White in 1993, and their championship window opened. They went to two Super Bowls under the trio and turned those fortunes into 30-plus years of sustained success.

Guess what the Bears’ record is over the past two seasons? 12-22.

Poles cannot stop at the coach and QB when a 26-year-old game wrecker becomes available. Yes, it will take a ton to acquire Parsons, and then you’ll have to pay him the highest non-quarterback salary, but you’re not mortgaging your future when you open a championship window.

Does the Khalil Mack deal give you PTSD? It shouldn’t.

Mack immediately impacted the 2018 season as the Bears won the division. The reason it didn’t produce more was because of the failure of Mitch Trubisky. If you’re certain Williams is going to be a stud under Johnson, now is the time to be bold.

Caleb, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland and Luther Burden are all controlled and inexpensive on their rookie deals, which means the Bears will never have greater financial flexibility.

Imagine Parsons and Montez Sweat coming off the edge with Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter in the middle, paired with Johnson’s explosive offense.

You don’t have to imagine it if Poles wants to make it a reality.

Finally:

This is not the usual backup quarterback fluff from Chicago fans.

Poles loves Tyson Bagent.

Ben Johnson loves Bagent.

And the locker room loves Bagent.

On the national Fox broadcast Sunday, Poles telegraphed this contract extension by saying that Bagent is the hardest-working player inside Halas Hall.

Bagent is no longer just a nice story from a Division II school with his affable arm-wrestling father. The backup QB has quickly earned the trust of Johnson, and if Williams goes down, the Bears have a guy whom they feel they can win with.

If I had to bet, he’ll eventually become a starter somewhere, my comp has been Nick Foles.

The Bears deserve to take a victory with their scouting.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.