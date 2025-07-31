Bears Insider Podcast Episode 403: Breaking down the first week of Chicago Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears are over a week into their first training camp under new head coach Ben Johnson. Shaw Local’s Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar break down the first part of training camp and what they’ve learned so far.
Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.