Chicago Bears reportedly extend general manager Ryan Poles

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles watches warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, last year. The Bears reportedly signed Ryan Poles to an extension Friday. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus/AP)

Bears general manager Ryan Poles is set to stay in Chicago.

The Bears reportedly signed Poles to an extension that will keep him in town through the 2029 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the extension.

According to Schefter, Poles had two years remaining on his contract before the Bears added three more with the extension. Poles’ contract will now reportedly be aligned with new head coach Ben Johnson’s.

ESPN sources: the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have reached agreement on a contract extension that ties him to Chicago for the next five years, through the 2029 season. Poles had two years remaining on his old deal, but now the Bears have him and new head coach Ben… pic.twitter.com/WEpVVAUYat — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2025

The extension is a sign of faith in Poles from Bears management.

The Bears originally hired Poles in 2022 after firing former general manager Ryan Pace. The franchise has gone 15-36 over three seasons with Poles in charge and lost 14 straight games during a streak that spanned the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

But Poles has made moves to reset the franchise’s fortunes during his three years in charge. His boldest trade came during the 2023 offseason when he sent the 2023 No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for DJ Moore and several draft picks. One of those draft selections turned into the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, which Poles used to draft quarterback Caleb Williams.

Poles used this past offseason to make major moves after the team fired former head coach Matt Eberflus last year during a 5-12 season. None was bigger than adding Johnson, one of the league’s top head coaching candidates over the past few offseasons.

He also revamped the offensive line with some trades and signings and boosted his defensive line.

Now the Bears will see whether all the offseason work will pay off in a critical season for Williams and the franchise.

Veterans report for training camp July 22, and the first practice will take place the next day. The Bears open the season on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.