Bears 2025 schedule: Bears set to travel to Eagles for Black Friday, host Packers on Dec. 20

The Bears’ 2025 schedule started to be announced Monday afternoon. The NFL revealed that the Bears will travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28 for a Black Friday game and will host the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 20.

Both games will be prime time standalone opportunities for the Bears. The game against the Packers will be on a Saturday and the first time the Bears and Packers will play in a primetime slot since 2022. That game will be broadcast on FOX and will either start at 3:30 or 6 p.m.

The announcement also gave a potential clue into another game the Bears could play in. The Eagles and Commanders will also play each other before the Bears’ game on Dec. 20, opening up the possibility that all four teams will play on Christmas Day, which will be a Thursday. The Bears are scheduled to play both the Eagles and the Commanders on the road this season.

Last year, the Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens and Texans all played the Saturday before playing on Christmas Day.

While more games could be announced in the coming day, the NFL will announce its full 2025 schedule during a show on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.