Chicago Bears sign cornerback Nahshon Wright to one-year contract

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) reaches out to stop Seattle Seahawks running back Darwin Thompson as he carries the ball in the second half of a preseason football game in Arlington, Texas, a couple seasons ago. Wright signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

The Bears announced they signed veteran cornerback Nahshon Wright to a one-year contract Tuesday. The signing came a day after the Minnesota Vikings released Wright.

Wright joins the Bears after initially spending his first three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round in the 2021 draft out of Oregon State. The Cowboys traded Wright to the Vikings in August, where he spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Over four seasons, Wright played in 33 games and started in three. He’s collected 37 tackles, an interception and five passes defended. Wright played in one game last year on special teams and has spent a majority of his playing time on special teams.

Wright rejoins Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris, who coached him in Dallas. He’ll provide depth for a cornerbacks room that includes expected starters Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson and backups Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Ameer Speed, Nick McCloud and Shaun Wade.