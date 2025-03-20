Ashton Jeanty is great, but here is why he’s wrong for the Bears: Silvy

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) eludes the reach of Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri/AP)

With the fourth overall pick in the 1965 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select running back, Gale Sayers, Kansas University.

With the fourth overall pick in 1975 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select running back, Walter Payton, Jackson State University.

With the 27th overall pick in the 1986 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select running back, Neal Anderson, University of Florida.

It’s what was done in Chicago for years. Draft a running back in the first round and watch him become a star and maybe even a Hall of Fame player. Play defense and run the football. And yes, Ben Johnson wants to run the ball.

So I understand the temptation of looking at Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and wanting the Bears to round out their skill group with the Heisman Trophy runner-up. Jeanty rushed for an incredible 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns this past season, and it has some Bears fans dreaming of what Johnson had with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Problem is, nothing is “rounded out” yet.

Sure, the Bears got some important work done in free agency – and not just with guys. The Bears added players with Pro Bowl and All-Pro accomplishments.

The Bears must continue to be built once and for all in the not-so-glamorous way: in the trenches.

I dream of a boring draft experience with names of players most never heard of with the excitement happening during the season once they protect Caleb Williams and maul quarterbacks with young linemen on each side of the ball.

Repeat after me: You never have enough.

The Bears still aren’t good enough at left tackle. The Bears' edge rushers of Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo and young rotational players still isn’t enough pass rush

Double down. Triple down.

Linemen are like pitchers in baseball. You never totally appreciate them until they’re gone. Five starting pitchers are not a rotation anymore. Smart teams have at least eight. Has any MLB team complained about too many bullpen arms? Nobody will ever complain that the Bears' trenches are too talented and deep.

Ryan Poles had to play catch up this offseason with the lines after neglecting to build it correctly his first three years as general manager. Stay in front of it and never get in this position again where you’re desperate.

There has never been a team that drafted a great offensive or defensive lineman in the top 10 that regretted taking that lineman over a great running back.

Teams don’t win because of backs, they win with complete run games. It takes 11.

Jeanty met with the Bears at the combine and also visited Halas Hall. I’m hoping this is just part of the due diligence and maybe to get a team like the Cowboys to trade up.

And if a team like the Raiders wants to take Jeanty at No. 6, that will force more impactful players down the board to No. 10.

When Saquon Barkley was drafted by the Giants, he averaged only 4.3 yards per carry over six years, and New York compiled a 34-64 record. Once he moved to a complete team in Philly, Barkley averaged 5.8 yards per carry, and the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Winning takes a complete team effort, and the Bears aren’t close to being complete yet.

Want a running back? Fine.

The good news is this is the deepest draft for backs in years. Add one after you continue to build the foundation with picks 10 and 39. Maybe it’s at 41, maybe it’s pick 72. I’m more confident than ever that Johnson and new running backs coach Eric Bieniemy can develop that player.

Gently resist the Jeanty dream.

It’s time to be boldly boring and win. That happens up front.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.