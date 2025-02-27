Would the Bears move on from RB D’Andre Swift? Ben Johnson says Swift can ‘ignite an offense’

Bears running back D'Andre Swift looks to split two Seattle Seahawks defenders during a game on Dec. 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

INDIANAPOLIS – Changes are on the horizon.

The Chicago Bears have a new coach in Ben Johnson, and that has presented an opportunity for something of a reset. Certainly the near future is going to remain all about quarterback Caleb Williams. As Johnson noted in his opening news conference last month, the Bears are going to build a new offense with Williams in mind.

That offense is going to need an improvement from the rushing attack. It’s a cliche as old as football, but a solid run game remains a quarterback’s best friend. The Bears rushing attack ranked 25th during Williams' rookie season in 2024.

Bettering that number will necessitate an improvement along the offensive line. It could also mean changes at the running back position.

When Johnson landed the offensive coordinator position in Detroit in 2022, current Bears running back D’Andre Swift was one of his primary backs The Lions, who ended that season by winning eight of their last 10 games, went into the following offseason looking to make changes at the position.

Detroit swooped in and signed former Bears running back David Montgomery in free agency. Six weeks later, the Lions surprised the entire NFL when they selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick. Two days later, Detroit shipped Swift off to Philadelphia in a draft weekend trade.

Detroit completely reimagined the running back position, at the expense of Swift. Two years later, Johnson is reuniting with Swift in Chicago.

General manager Ryan Poles and the Bears signed Swift to a three-year, $24.5 million contract during free agency last March. Swift still has two years remaining on that contract.

Speaking at the NFL combine in Indianapolis this week, Johnson spoke highly of Swift.

“He’s an explosive athlete,” Johnson said. “There’s a number of things that he can do both in the running game and in the passing game. I do think he can help ignite an offense because he’s got that playmaking ability. So it’ll be fun to start to work together again here this springtime with him.”

Swift’s last two seasons since leaving Detroit were his best as a pro. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in 2023 with the Eagles and then he led the Bears with 1,345 yards from scrimmage in 2024 (including 959 rushing yards).

If the Bears did want to move on from Swift, they could. It would cost them $8 million against the salary cap to cut him. If they were to find a trade partner it would cost only $2.7 million against the cap, according to OverTheCap.com.

But moving on from Swift would create another hole. The only other running backs on the roster would be third-year pro Roschon Johnson and Ian Wheeler, an undrafted rookie who tore his ACL in August.

The Bears cut veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker and veteran tight end Gerald Everett a week ago. The two moves saved $10 million against the salary cap in 2025. Poles was intentional when he made those moves prior to this week’s combine. He wanted to give those veterans a chance to hit free agency immediately.

“Any time you sort of have gray in terms of fit with the scheme change and their contract situation, I think giving them the opportunity, giving their representation the opportunity to come to the combine and get their names out there, they can get a good seat at the table with a team before all the seats are taken,” Poles said.

Swift is a different story. If the cap hit from cutting him doesn’t make financial sense, then the only logical options appear to be keeping him on the team in 2025 or trading him if the right offer comes along.

The Bears could be more inclined to select another running back at some point in April’s draft and continue forward with Swift as the starter ahead of Johnson and a rookie.

If Johnson can’t make this running game work with Swift in 2025, it would make more sense financially to move on from Swift a year from now, when the cap hit would be less than $2 million.

“We’re going to take a look at what’s available to us,” Poles said when asked about the run game. “I really believe it lines up with the additions we’re going to have over these next two player acquisition periods of free agency and the draft. We’ll be in a position to have a strong run game, to stay balanced, which, in turn helps the quarterback out.”