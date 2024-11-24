Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates from Soldier Field

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore catches a pass in a game last year against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears return to action Sunday looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Head coach Matt Eberflus’ team is taking on the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

Quarterback Caleb Williams could be under pressure against a Vikings defense that blitzes more than any other in the NFL. Keeping Williams off the ground will be a tough task for the Bears offensive line.

The Vikings have won five of the last six matchup with the Bears, but the Bears won when these two NFC North rivals last met. The Bears come into this matchup with a 4-6 record, having lost four consecutive games. The Vikings are 8-2 and trying to keep pace with the Detroit Lions atop the division.

Here's everything Bears fans need to know ahead of this game.

Latest injury updates

The Bears entered the day with two key starters on the offense who were listed as questionable. But both running back D’Andre Swift (groin) and receiver Keenan Allen (ankle) are active and expected to play on Sunday.

Swift injured his groin last week against Green Bay and the Bears made sure to give him extra rest this week. The Bears are going to need him against the No. 1-ranked run defense in the NFL. Allen rolled his ankle in practice on Friday but appears to be good to go.

The Bears announced six inactive players Sunday morning, and neither Swift nor Allen was among the six. The following players are inactive on Sunday: wide receiver Tyler Scott, defensive back Ameer Speed, tackle Kiran Amegadjie, safety Elijah Hicks, offensive lineman Ryan Bates and defensive end Dominique Robinson.

Bates suffered a concussion last week and will not be available. Backup Matt Pryor will likely start the game in place of Bates at right guard. Hicks injured his ankle last week. Eberflus said that veteran Jonathan Owens will start at safety in place of Hicks.

What to expect from the Vikings

The Vikings blitz more than any other defense in the NFL. Will Caleb Williams be ready to face the all-out blitz? That’s been the major discussion this week at Halas Hall.

On the other side, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has been fantastic against the blitz. That could put more pressure on the Bears to create a pass rush without blitzing. Montez Sweat might be the key to this game for the Bears.

Here are the top five storylines to watch during Sunday’s game.

Silvy has already started wondering about the Bears’ next head coaching search. Read his full column here.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening this week at Halas Hall.

