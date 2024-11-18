Bears

Bears Insider Podcast, Episode 379: Bears find another dramatic way to lose to Green Bay

By Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak
The Green Bay Packers blocked Bears kicker Cairo Santos’ 46-yard field goal try in the final seconds Sunday. The Bears could’ve snapped a 10-game losing streak against their hated rival. Instead, they lost in dramatic fashion yet again. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak react to another heartbreaking Bears loss.

