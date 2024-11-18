Bears Insider Podcast, Episode 379: Bears find another dramatic way to lose to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers blocked Bears kicker Cairo Santos’ 46-yard field goal try in the final seconds Sunday. The Bears could’ve snapped a 10-game losing streak against their hated rival. Instead, they lost in dramatic fashion yet again. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak react to another heartbreaking Bears loss.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to us here through Apple Podcasts. Leave a review, it helps others discover the show.

Have Spotify? Follow us here on the Spotify platform.