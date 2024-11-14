The Bears are broken again: Silvy

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks for a receiver during their game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

This was supposed to be the big moment: Revenge time.

The Bears finally would be ready for the Packers.

Ready to make this a rivalry. Ready to go toe-to-toe with their own franchise quarterback. Ready to compete for a division.

Instead, the Bears are in a complete state of disarray. Again.

Dysfunction is back at Halas Hall like a seasonal Chicago snowstorm. You never know exactly when it will arrive or how bad it will be, but you can count on it almost yearly. The problem is, it’s usually not snow falling from the sky in Lake Forest, if you get my drift.

But this year was supposed to be different – Ryan Poles told us so with his buzz worthy catch phrases.

I feel like a sucker for drinking the Kool-Aid all summer long.

“We’re going to take the north and never give it back.”

“It’s time to break the cycle” (referring to the Bears failure to develop a franchise quarterback.)

“It’s time to win.”

Action speaks louder than words, and the Bears action the past three weeks has proven that they’re same team that has gone 0-10 against the Packers and has failed to win a playoff game since the 2010 season.

It’s one thing to botch some decisions as a GM, but it’s completely unacceptable by repeating the exact same mistakes as your predecessors who struck out allowing you to get hired in the first place. When you have the guts to utter the phrase, “it’s time to break the cycle,” you have to do the research and figure out why the Bears have failed for so many decades to solve the QB position.

Poles knew that the organization botched pairing the quarterback and coach on the same cycle in years past.

I’ve called it the circle of suck. Trubisky with Fox and then Nagy. Fields with Nagy and then Matt Eberflus.

So there would be no way Poles would keep Eberflus and trusting him with the development with Caleb Williams knowing that Williams could have the rug pulled out from him in his second year like Trubisky and Fields.

Round and round we go. Welcome to the Bears matrix.

Poles has let history repeat itself and the only thing he may break is Williams’ development. Most of us knew the Bears’ offensive line wasn’t good enough, but not Poles. He was even raving about it before the Patriots game on the ESPN 1000 pregame show. A few hours later, Williams was sacked for the ninth time while Eberflus shamefully allowed him to continue to be battered late in an unwinnable game for the second week in a row.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Nagy allowed Fields to be sacked nine times in his rookie season against the Browns, and Jay Cutler was sacked nine times in a half against the Giants in 2010. What’s the definition of insanity, Ryan?

All the hope this year once held is gone. If the Bears diagrammed a playbook trying to fail in the 2024 season, it could not be worse than where they are right now.

• After weeks of searching for a new offensive coordinator and interviewing nine candidates, they fired Shane Waldron in a Bears record of just nine games. Even Terry Shea lasted a full season.

• Thomas Brown is Eberflus’ third OC in his past 11 games.

• Eberflus has had five different coordinators in just 43 games, while eight assistant coaches have been dismissed.

• The Bears haven’t scored a touchdown in 23 straight offensive possessions and are the only team in the NFL to not have a first-quarter lead.

Break the cycle? This team has managed to break the spirit of the fan base before a single division game has been played. Almost 10 years ago to the day of the embarrassing Patriots loss, the Bears lost a game to the Packers 55-14. Things were off the rails with Marc Trestman.

Bears brass met to discuss firings.

The more things change…

Four years ago exactly, Matt Nagy fired himself as Bears play caller and handed the reigns to Bill Lazor. You can’t make this stuff up.

The hope and spotlight of the Hard Knocks cameras are just a distant memory, replaced by the usual hot seat for the head coach.

The Bears are broken again, and so are our hearts.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.