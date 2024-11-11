Here’s what Chicago Bears, Matt Eberflus said Monday after losing to New England Patriots

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches his team struggle during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field in Chicago. Eberflus and some Bears met with reporters at Halas Hall on Monday to break down the loss. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears coach Matt Eberflus and a few players met with reporters at Halas Hall on Monday a day after losing a third straight game to the New England Patriots.

Eberflus and the Bears are at a turning point in the season. The offense failed to score a touchdown for a second straight game as questions continue about whether offensive coordinator Shane Waldron should be the team’s play caller.

The Bears will need to make decisions fast as they start NFC North play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are three of the most interesting things the Bears said Monday.

On Waldron’s future

Eberflus didn’t answer whether Waldron will be retained or who will be the team’s play caller ahead of Sunday’s game against the Packers. He said changes to the offense were coming and a decision will be made soon after further evaluation.

“It’s important that we take time to make those decisions and make the right decisions that’s for the Bears going forward this week and in the future,” Eberflus said. “So I think that’s the most important thing that we do, we have some steadiness here, but also make the necessary adjustments and changes that we can make that’s best for the Bears moving forward.”

Eberflus did say that he’s always in constant communication with Bears general manager Ryan Poles but that the decision was solely his to make. He also confirmed that rookie quarterback Caleb Williams would remain the team’s starter.

Questions about Waldron’s ability to lead the offense have been prevalent for much of his first season in charge. But they grew louder during the team’s three-game losing streak.

The Bears have failed to score in 23 straight possessions and only scored two offensive touchdowns during that span. Heading into Monday night, the Bears ranked 31st in the NFL in total yards (2,499) and passing yards (1,526) and 25th in rushing yards (973).

While Eberflus admitted that things have not gone well during the team’s current three-game losing streak, he pointed out the offense’s success in three straight wins against the Rams, Panthers and Jaguars. During that span, Williams threw for 687 yards and seven touchdowns and the offense scored 95 points.

Eberflus said he’ll consider everything when deciding whether to retain Waldron.

“We’re in the evaluation phase of that,” Eberflus said. “It’s important that we’re using all the people in the building on the coaching staff, getting all the input and putting our minds together to get the best answer.”

On how this impacts Williams’ development

On top of his own coaching future, Eberflus’ decision will also be important for Williams’ development.

Eberflus said Williams’ confidence is still high despite a tough three game stretch and remained encouraged by what the Bears have seen from Williams this year.

“There’s a lot of good in there and we have to come up with the formula for winning football games as a football team,” Eberflus said. “And that’s being accountable to each other, executing those plays and putting our guys in a great position. It’s all those things at one time and finding our winning formula is in the process right now.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles away from New England Patriots defensive end Keion White during Sunday's game at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears met with reporters Monday at Halas Hall to go over the loss. (Mark Busch)

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in this past spring’s draft, has shown highs and lows that are expected from a rookie quarter. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown in the last three games and been limited to 468 passing yards. Williams has also had two of his three lowest passing totals in a game this season during this stretch.

But the mistakes aren’t all his to own. The Bears’ injury-depleted offensive line hasn’t offered him much protection and there haven’t been open targets consistently despite having talented players like wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze and tight end Cole Kmet.

Despite the struggles, Williams hasn’t let on any frustrations.

“He’s not phased at all,” running back D’Andre Swift said. “He’s going to learn from everything, which we all need to do. We can always learn, we can always be better. But I know he’s learning everything he needs to learn from and continue to work.”

On how the team will respond to change

Eberflus might’ve not offered a concrete plan Monday, but the Bears said they were prepared for whatever decision was announced Wednesday.

“[We’ll] adapt and adjust if that’s what coach chooses to do,” Swift said. “But us players come here to play football and do our job. All that other stuff is up to coaching, everybody else upstairs.”

A change in offensive play calling could be a tough adjustment heading into a tough stretch of the season. The Bears are set to open NFC North play against the Packers on Sunday and will play every division rival twice on top of the 49ers and Seahawks to end the season.

While there are questions about play calling, the Bears emphasized again Monday that it’s up to them to execute what’s being called. They want to get that fixed this week to turn the season around.

“We’re frustrated because we want to win, just like everyone else, right?” linebacker T.J. Edwards said. “Especially being here in the city, a prideful city, a city that wants to win, where players want to win. This is how we feed our families, right? This is what we want to do to leave a legacy, be successful. We want to win.”