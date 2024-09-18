Chicago Bears injury report: Keenan Allen, Teven Jenkins sit out practice Wednesday

Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen gets loose before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears starters Keenan Allen and Teven Jenkins both sat out practice Wednesday at Halas Hall. The Bears held their first practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Allen is still dealing with a heel injury that kept him out of last week’s game against the Houston Texans. Jenkins has a “deep thigh bruise,” so the Bears gave him an extra day off. Head coach Matt Eberflus expects that Jenkins will be back in time for Sunday’s game. Allen’s status is up in the air.

Additionally, fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) did not practice Wednesday.

The following players were limited participants in practice Wednesday: offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (groin), guard Nate Davis (groin), receiver Rome Odunze (knee), defensive end Montez Sweat (elbow) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (foot).

Odunze has been dealing with a knee injury since the season opener on Sept. 8. He played through the injury last week.

Colts updates

The Colts have injury issues of their own, particularly on the defensive line. They placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve this week. Buckner is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Additionally, Colts rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu sat out practice Wednesday with a hip injury. That would be another big hit for the Colts defensive line if Latu were to miss Sunday’s game. The Colts selected Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft in April.

Injuries along the Colts defensive line could be a good thing for a struggling Bears offensive line.

Transactions

The Bears signed defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory to the practice squad Wednesday. Mallory played high school ball at Bolingbrook before heading to college at Michigan State and Arizona. Mallory spent training camp with the Bears this summer after going undrafted in the spring.