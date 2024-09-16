Here’s what Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears said Monday after loss to Houston Texans

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus throws a challenge flag during the second half against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

Bears coach Matt Eberflus and a few players met with reporters over Zoom on Monday after the team’s 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

Although the Bears defense made multiple stops in the second half to keep the Bears in the game, the offense couldn’t find a way to score more than a field goal in the second half.

The Bears now turn their attention to the Indianapolis Colts as they travel down I-65 on Sunday to play their third straight AFC South opponent to start the season. Here are three of the most interesting things the Bears said Monday.

On the Bears’ struggling offensive line

For a second straight week, the Bears’ offensive line struggled to protect rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and create open lanes for the running attack.

Some of the issues came from self-inflicted wounds. The Bears offense committed seven of the team’s nine penalties, which placed the Bears in longer distances to pick up first downs and allowed the Texans to pressure often.

Eberflus said the team’s still searching for ways to fix those setbacks.

“I do believe when you are able to run the ball and move the ball staying ahead of the chains you don’t get those types of pressures when they know you’re in all pass protection,” Eberflus said. “We have to do a really good job with that, coming forward and not creating those distances for us that are unfavorable for us on offense, that we can rely more on the quick passing, rely more on the convert third downs and really get first down on first and second down, not even get to third down.”

Five of the offense’s seven penalties came before a play started. Bears right guard Nate Davis was called for a false start twice while right tackle Darnell Wright and tight end Mercedis Lewis were each called for a false start. The Bears added a delay of game as well.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet said Monday he didn’t feel like stopping pressure was a talent issue or something that should solely be blamed on the offensive line. Kmet said the issues were more mental, something that can be fixed with better communication.

“There’s a lot that goes into it,” Kmet said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily a talent issue up front, I don’t think we were getting overmatched totally, physically upfront. I think us getting on the same page mentally speaking can lead to those adjustments and we can see those sacks come down a little bit.”

On Williams’ continued development despite adversity

Eberflus commended Williams for his toughness in the pocket after continuously feeling pressure from the Texans defense. That consistency in the pocket is what Eberflus said will keep Williams from developing bad habits while under pressure.

“He’s got to use his instincts if it does break down because in the NFL it does sometimes, he does a good job of that as well,” Eberflus said. “So just staying on the ball security, staying in the pocket, staying in his progressions, keeping his eyes down the field and just keep doing the basics right.”

Williams did throw his first two career interceptions Sunday while under pressure. The first came late in the third quarter when he faced pressure up the middle and underthrew a ball to D.J. Moore. He then threw his second in the fourth quarter on the next drive after escaping a sack, but underthrew Kmet on the run.

Williams also escaped pressure and threw an interception in the third quarter on a pass across the field to Rome Odunze. A defensive holding took that interception away.

Eberflus said the first interception was a 50-50 ball that a receiver has to make sure no one catches except him, while the second should’ve been placed in a spot near the sideline that Kmet could only catch.

He also said the eliminated interception was a pass a quarterback shouldn’t throw in football since the defense has more time and space to close the play out.

“That’s just a great learning experience for him, exposure for him to be able to learn from that,” Eberflus said.

On Shane Waldron’s early performance

Eberflus voiced his confidence in his offensive staff, including offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

“I thought we did a good job of distributing the ball yesterday, better than the first game in terms of putting it to our skill and the targets to our skillsets, that was really good,” Eberflus said “I have total belief in all those guys.”

After two games, the Bears offense has produced the third-least amount of offensive yards in the NFL with 353. That’s one yard more than the Carolina Panthers and 127 yards more than the Atlanta Falcons, who were set to play their second game of the season Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears are last in the league in passing yards (198) amongst teams who’ve played two games and 26th in the league in rushing yards (155).

Despite the early struggles, Eberflus said Waldron still has the same strengths he had at the beginning of the year to lead a Bears defense filled with talent.

“His strengths are the same that started the season,” Eberflus said. “Great communicator, great teacher, really has a good feel for the game, works well with his staff and the players.”