Bear Down in London: Transportation tips for Bears fans navigating London

Chicago Bears fans, follow our guide to get ready for the London trip for Bears-Jaguars (Brent Maring)

The Bears will make their return overseas for the first time in five years. They last played in London in 2019. This time around, the Bears will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Are you a Bears fan planning to visit London for the rare opportunity to see your team abroad? Here are some tips for finding your way around London.

Flying to London

If you haven’t yet booked your flight, be sure to make that a priority. Flights between Chicago and London during game week are, not surprisingly, pricier than the average weekend due to the popularity of this trip. That is often the case for Bears away games, even for games within the U.S.

London has five major airports, but most international flights go through Heathrow Airport or Gatwick Airport. Heathrow, located about 15 miles west of London, is the area’s largest airport. If you’re heading from the U.S., you’ll most likely land at Heathrow. Gatwick is about 27 miles south of central London.

American Airlines, British Airways and United all fly direct from O’Hare to Heathrow.

Getting to the city center from Heathrow

There are several options for traveling from Heathrow to the city center.

London traffic is notoriously slow, so definitely consider taking a train. The London Underground train has two direct routes to central London: the Piccadilly Line and the Elizabeth Line. The more expensive Heathrow Express is quicker and can take you to Paddington.

National Express buses take about an hour to reach the city center. Taxis are an option, but they are expensive and slow.

Getting to know London’s public transit

If you’re going to be spending your time in and around London, don’t even bother renting a car. If this is your first time in Europe, you’ll be amazed at how reliable the public transportation is.

In and around central London, the London Underground will be your best friend. Affectionately known as “the Tube,” the Underground has color-coded routes with many different connections. Look for the circular red Underground logo. Pick up an “Oyster card” at any London Underground station. These are cards you can load with money for your train fares. Using an Oyster card gets you a lower rate. When using the Tube, be sure to note the end destination of the train before boarding. Some lines have multiple branches with different final destinations.

You can also utilize London’s famed double-decker buses throughout the city center. Buses are a good way of seeing the sites as you travel through central London. Look for a circular red bus symbol, similar to the Underground logo. All buses are cash free. Fares can be purchased using an Oyster card or in any rail stations.

Getting to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is about eight miles north of central London. If you plan on taking a train to the game, you will have options.

The stadium website has maps of all the surrounding train stations. Taking the Overground to White Hart Lane will get you closest to the stadium, just a five-minute walk. Greater Anglia train services stop at Northumberland Park, approximately a 10-minute walk from the stadium, as well as at Tottenham Hale station, which is a 25-minute walk from the Stadium.

If you plan on taking the Underground you’ll be in for a longer walk to the stadium. The Seven Sisters stop is approximately a 30-minute walk from the stadium.