Chicago Bears training camp report: Gervon Dexter makes offseason transformation to take next step

LAKE FOREST – During his rookie season, Bears second-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter realized that in order to become one of the great players in the NFL, he needed to be consistent for four quarters instead of one or two plays.

In order to get there, Dexter decided he needed to make some changes over the offseason.

He trained differently in order to transform his body to become more lean to go along with his 6-foot-6 frame. Dexter also changed his diet, which meant no more late-night honeybuns.

While the results are early, Dexter already has seen the benefits during training camp and hopes it’ll help him take the next step in his career.

“I’m blessed to have noticed early that if you do these things right, this is what will happen to you,” Dexter told reporters after the Bears’ training camp practice Tuesday at Halas Hall. “I’m glad I caught on to that early.”

The Bears quickly noticed Dexter’s changes when he reported to offseason workouts and training camp. Dexter told reporters that he trained as if he was going to run a marathon, which included running hills and some track work. He also started more strongman workouts to turn body fat into lean muscle.

Dexter showed off his improvements at the beginning of training camp when he did the defensive end conditioning test, which included running longer distances in shorter times compared to defensive tackles. He didn’t disclose his numbers Tuesday, but said he was at the front of the pack.

Dexter and others have seen the changes pay off. Dexter said he feels different and can move around easier, while defensive tackle Andrew Billings said that Dexter’s speed coming out of his stance is quicker.

“I’m blessed to have noticed early that if you do these things right, this is what will happen to you. I’m glad I caught on to that early.” — Gervon Dexter, Bears defensive tackle

Bears first-year defensive coordinator Eric Washington was not only impressed with Dexter’s body transformation during his first interactions with him this year. According to Washington, Dexter’s shown a focus that he hasn’t seen often in young players.

“I can see that he has taken that meeting outside to the grass, when he comes into the meeting, he’s ready to go,” Washington said. “The level of focus as a second-year player is uncommon.”

Dexter finished his rookie season with 2.5 sacks, 20 tackles and 12 quarterback hits and showed growth toward the end. He had two sacks, eight tackles and five quarterback hits in his last four games last year.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has shown confidence in Dexter, whom he drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft. The Bears didn’t add a major piece to the inside of the defensive line during the offseason and let former starter Justin Jones sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

Dexter said he’s not worried about the added responsibility of being the focal point as a three-technique in head coach Matt Eberflus’ system.

“It’s the same for me,” Dexter said. “I’ve set my goal as soon as I got here that I wanted to have my name on those walls when you walk in, so that’s been the same goal for me.”

Defense holds on strong

The Bears starting defense seemed like it would break during a two-minute drill Tuesday against the starting offense. Then it made critical plays to turn rookie quarterback Caleb Williams away.

With the offense needing to score a touchdown down 21-17, Williams led the Bears down the field from their own 40 yard line to the opponent’s 6. Williams completed five throws to go along with a defensive penalty.

But the defense forced three straight incompletions in the red zone, including the last two plays where receivers got a hand on the ball but couldn’t bring in.

“They have to dig down deep,” Washington said. “They’ve done that. The communication has to be there, you can’t give in or yield to that because it’s a critical situation, you have to find a way to close out the game.”

Williams and the offense had one of its stronger days of camp despite not finding a way to score during the two-minute drill. The highlight of the day came when Williams found a wide open Tyler Scott down the sideline for a big gain.

Taking attendance

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Marcedes Lewis missed Tuesday’s practice because of veteran days off. Cornerback Kyler Gordon was limited in practice while linebacker T.J. Edwards and left tackle Braxton Jones continued to work their way back in limited fashion.

Linebacker Noah Sewell missed his third straight practice while rookie offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie missed his fourth straight practice and was still on the non-football injury list.

The Bears will have their first off day Wednesday before returning back to practice Thursday. Their first day in pads is expected to be Friday, and the Bears are excited for the chance to play tackle football for the first time since January.

“[Defensive] line, [offensive] line, we can’t do what we do in the summer,” Billings said. “[Defensive backs] go through their stuff, routes at full speed, and we need this, this pad day.”