Silvy: In Year 3, it’s time for Matt Eberflus to show he can lead the Bears

As I walked into my first Matt Eberflus training camp last year, I was excited to see a young team show it was ready to grind to get better.

After all, Eberflus preaches his H.I.T.S. principle, which stands for hustle, intensity, the ball, and smart. His team was on a 10-game losing streak from the previous summer, and I was eager to see a hungry and hardworking team.

I should have known never to trust an acronym where the “T” stands for “the”. There was no hustle. There was no intensity. And this wasn’t just a Day 1 thing.

I continued to observe day after day, week after week, and the practices left a lot to be desired. Granted, I hadn’t covered daily training camp practices since my reporting days almost 20 years earlier.

But don’t blame the messenger, I didn’t show up expecting the nutcracker or Oklahoma drills. I wasn’t expecting two-a-days. I wasn’t expecting full-contact practices. I just wanted to see Eberflus practice what he preaches. And sure enough, when it was time to play for real, the Bears looked like a team unprepared for the Packers.

The “S” in H.I.T.S. might as well have stood for soft. That losing skid grew from 10 games to 14, and the Bears were suddenly 0-4 and the building was in chaos after two coaches were fired for HR violations.

So as OTAs ended Wednesday and the team heads for a month-plus-long vacation, I ask everyone to get some rest, because this year you must have your stuff together. This is no longer rebuilding time. There are real expectations. It’s not just about growing the roster and finding foundation pieces. Every win matters.

There won’t be fans rooting for draft position this season. It’s playoffs or bust.

The Bears are a favorite to make the postseason, according to Vegas, not just the Kool-Aid-drinking fan base. A top-10 defense (maybe top five?) along with a top-10 offense is possible. The only time that has happened in the past 25 years, the Bears went to the Super Bowl.

Franchise passing records could fall in Caleb Williams’ rookie season. Usually, it’s the coaching staff that gets the team together at this time and tells the players to have a great summer but also to stay in shape and out of trouble. It’s good advice. So let me huddle the coaches together for some unsolicited but much-needed advice.

Your offseason was fantastic.

The process through the draft to land several key players was outstanding. Several new coaches, especially on offense, have meshed well and have Williams in a great spot after minicamp.

Eberflus has loosened up his look with his appearance and his news conference game. He has welcomed all the players to his home this offseason for team-building fun with pickleball, cornhole, golf, and food trucks. Bears vibes are strong. Rest up, enjoy some family time, and get ready to get back to work.

When you return to Halas Hall you must set the tone. Your job isn’t to be liked by the players, it’s to get those players prepared to play and to win. Those good vibes end in this town if you lay an egg at home against the Titans.

While nothing is guaranteed, a win is expected on your home field against a team rebuilding with a first-time head coach. This is Year 3 of the Eberflus program, and a certain standard must be set. Players should be expected to practice and practice hard, and the coach must demand this with his opening statement when the team assembles at Halas Hall.

Being the darlings of the offseason isn’t good enough, production is a must. Not only will more eyes be watching the Bears with growing interest nationally, but “Hard Knocks” will give us a vantage point we’ve never had with any Bears team. Two years ago we learned that Dan Campbell is more than just a meathead kneecap biter, thanks to the HBO cameras. We found out he had real depth and a connection to all of his players.

Will we find the same to be true with Eberflus, or just more holes in a faulty acronym?

Practicing and playing less in the preseason won’t keep the Bears healthier and more ready for the regular season. This isn’t the Kansas City Chiefs. The only way a young football team gets better at football is by practicing and playing football. You got to get the body calloused for a grueling sport. Eberflus cannot tip-toe through training camp and the preseason schedule.

So while Ryan Poles continues to work the phones and put the finishing touches on the roster – another rush edge or interior pass rusher anyone? Or maybe preliminary contract extension talks with DJ Moore? It’s time for Eberflus to let his H.I.T.S. principle stand for allowing his football team to be ready to hit and take hits. Because it’s been far too long since the Bears were a hit in this town.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.