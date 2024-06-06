Silvy: 6 Bears HBO “Hard Knocks” storylines I want to see

Thank goodness for the Bears. Thank goodness for a mandatory minicamp in early June to give Chicago sports fans a glimpse of the possibilities.

Thank goodness for the NFL/HBO announcement that the Bears will be featured on “Hard Knocks” each Tuesday through the dog days of sports in August.

The Cubs/White Sox series was another reminder of how badly this town needs the Bears to be good and provide entertainment earlier than ever. If history is our guide, Artūras Karnišovas and the Bulls will hibernate through another NBA offseason. And the Blackhawks and Sky have shown they’re not quite ready for primetime despite some star power.

As I pitched weeks ago in this column, the Bears were the only option for the reality show. I believe it will be the highest-rated “Hard Knocks” in years.

As I put on my Silvy Scorsese hat and clear my Liev Schreiber voice, here’s how I picture the opening scene play out for NFL Films.

Schreiber: “Welcome to Halas Hall – named after the founder of the National Football League, George Halas, and home of his Chicago Bears. A larger-than-life statue of Papa Bear greets all guests at the entrance of 1920 Football Drive. The address is a tip of the fedora to the year the NFL launched. But inside the building, there’s more than just memorabilia connecting Halas to the current Bears.”

The camera then shows a smiling 101-year-old Virginia McCaskey in front of the current Bears team as they assemble for the first time. Matt Eberflus introduces her on stage as she sits in the auditorium gracefully. After the introduction, Caleb Williams then rises from his seat and gently introduces himself, and one by one each Bear follows like the MLB all-stars did years ago in Boston with Ted Williams. The modern coming-of-age Bears team is now connected with the historical Bears. *End scene. Hard Knock open commences*

Storylines I want to see play out:

• Thanks to my ESPN teammate, the George McCaskey as a youth sports official secret is out. He has been a baseball umpire and soccer official for years. The cameras must follow the Bears Chairman, and we have to see if the parents in the crowd know who their official is. Are his calls better on the field than they were when he ran point for the organization?

• It’s been reported that Caleb Williams has an incredible work ethic. According to David Kaplan, Bears coaches have received text messages from the QB close to midnight asking questions about film and the offense. They’ve actually had to tell him to get some sleep. We’ve also seen Williams lean into his Chicago stardom around Wrigleyville while having fun with the fans. You can argue that he’s already the most famous person in town. This could be the most obvious storyline. We need a full day in the life of Caleb. How does he get along with his teammates? How often does he get recognized when he goes out while running errands? Is he living with his former college teammate and best friend John Jackson who is trying to make the team? It’s a great juxtaposition between the first overall pick in the draft and an undrafted free agent. More Caleb, more better.

• The Bears are off to a rough start trying to get support for the new downtown stadium. I need a power lunch between Kevin Warren and Governor JB Pritzker captured on camera. Let’s get the negotiations going on HBO. We once watched a contract get worked out on “Hard Knocks” between the Jets and Darrelle Revis and it turned out to be the most compelling season of the series. The Bears should one up that season with a bigger negotiation. Rex Ryan once asked for a damn snack, let’s get a lunch.

• Old Bear, young cub. We need to see Keenan Allen showing Rome Odunze the ropes as they learn what life is like as Bears together. While DJ Moore isn’t the most vocal Bear, he says a lot if you listen closely. Moore loves a good cigar, and I’d love to see these three wide receivers get to know each other at a downtown cigar club like the Clayton.

• Simone Biles won another National championship this past weekend and she heads to the summer Olympics as the most decorated U.S. gymnast ever. Her husband is Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens. The women’s gymnastic events in Paris will be the first week of August right in the middle of “Hard Knocks” filming. Watching Owens watch Biles will be fascinating as will her welcome home party as she then familiarizes herself with life in Chicago.

A few minicamp observations

• It was eye-opening to simply see the Bears’ offense line up for the first time with Moore split wide on one side and Allen on the other. Like a wipe-your-eyes moment, and am I really seeing what I’m seeing at practice surrealness to it. Just two short years ago, the two starting WRs were Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown.

My first Bears training camp was in 1995 when the Bears featured Jeff Graham and Curtis Conway at wideout.

The duo combined for 144 catches, 2,338 yards and 16 touchdowns. I believe Moore and Allen surpass those numbers, and when you figure in Odunze, those three should combine for 3,000 yards receiving.

• One fun debate between Bears fans is which position group is the team’s best right now, the aforementioned wide receivers unit or the defensive backs? While there is no wrong answer, I believe the depth of the DBs gives them the edge. Jaylon Johnson has established himself as a star, Tyrique Stevenson is ready to break out in his second season, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon are the heart and soul of the unit, Kevin Byard is the savvy veteran, while Terrell Smith, Jonathan Owens, and Elijah Hicks provide depth.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.