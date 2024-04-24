New Bears stadium faces obstacles, including ‘skeptical’ Gov. Pritzker

A rendering of what the Bears' proposed new stadium in Chicago would look like. (Photo provided.)

CHICAGO – Gov. JB Pritzker remains “skeptical” about a proposed new stadium for the Bears, he said Wednesday. Pritzker was speaking at an event in Maywood, not too far from Soldier Field, where the Bears unveiled renderings of their proposed stadium.

The Bears on Wednesday proposed a $3.2 billion stadium on the south end of the Museum Campus, just south of where Soldier Field sits now. The cost of the entire structure, including park spaces, plazas, retail and infrastructure, could exceed $4.7 billion.

The Bears have committed $2 billion to the project. The team is asking for $900 million for the stadium alone, not including up to $1.5 billion for the parks and infrastructure.

“I remain skeptical about this proposal and I wonder whether it’s a good deal for the taxpayers,” Pritzker said. “It’s early on. I have not heard the announcement today. But it’s very important to me that with all that the state needs to accomplish, that we think about what the priorities are of the state.”

The Bears have proposed extending bonds from the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority for an additional 40 years in order to raise $900 million for the stadium. That would extend the same 2% hotel tax that helped fund Guaranteed Rate Field and the 2003 Soldier Field renovations. The Bears would need the help of legislators in Springfield in order to do that.

“There are a lot of priorities that the state has and I’m not sure that this is among the highest priorities for taxpayers,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said that the appetite across the country for publicly funded stadiums is not strong. He noted that the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were unable to garner the votes needed to pass a stadium renovation referendum for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month.

Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said Wednesday that he looks forward to opening the dialogue with the governor and with legislators in Springfield. He noted that legislators shouldn’t be quick to jump to conclusions about the Bears’ proposed stadium.

“Today was the first day that we have been able to publicly role out our plan, so it’s very difficult for someone to say they’re against this [because] we just presented it,” Warren said. “So we look forward to having more conversations with the individuals in Springfield, Gov. Pritzker and Speaker [Emanuel Chris] Welch.”

Warren said he has remained in contact with the White Sox, who are also looking to extend the hotel tax in order to fund a new stadium. But the proposal the Bears introduced Wednesday was not done in partnership with the White Sox.

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, who represents Oak Park, Addison and parts of Chicago, noted that a $2 billion investment from the Bears helps, according to Ben Szalinski from The Daily Line.

“At first glance, more than $2 billion in private funding is better than zero and a more credible opening offer,” Harmon said. “But there’s an obvious, substantial gap remaining, and I echo the governor’s skepticism.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was present for the event at Soldier Field and is fully behind the plan. He noted Wednesday that he was the only mayoral candidate who was open to working out a way to keep the Bears in the city. His predecessor Lori Lightfoot famously told the Bears to “focus on winning” after the team announced its intentions to bid for land in Arlington Heights.

Chicago’s Lakefront Protection Ordinance protects the Lake Michigan lakefront from certain public projects, but Johnson said he’s “fully confidant” that additional green spaces would be in line with what legendary architect Daniel Burnham envisioned for Chicago.

“It’s 20% more open space that will be available for the people of Chicago,” Johnson said. “This is very much aligned with Daniel Burnham’s vision for the lakefront. Again, creating the open space, better access to the museums, providing better traffic flow in and out, creating jobs, making opportunities for our young people.”