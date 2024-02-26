Top prospects Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. will not work out at NFL combine

At least two of the top prospects in this year’s NFL draft will not be working out in front of scouts this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Per multiple reports, top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams and top receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. will not work out during their assigned slots. Both prospects are expected to be in Indianapolis interviewing with teams.

Per the NFL Network, Williams will wait until his pro day at USC to throw in front of scouts. Williams is widely considered the favorite to be selected first overall in April’s draft. The Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick, but also have to determine if they want a rookie quarterback or if they want to stick with Justin Fields.

Other top quarterback prospects such as LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Michigan’s JJ McCarthy, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix will throw during their assigned slots at the combine, according to the NFL Network. Quarterbacks often throw at only one event – the combine or their pro day – and don’t always throw at both.

Among some of the other top QBs: #Washington’s Michael Penix Jr plans to throw in front of scouts in Indy, #Oregon QB Bo Nix plans to throw, as does #Michigan’s JJ McCarthy. https://t.co/2FyIwxV0tX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

The NFL Scouting Combine began Monday with some position groups arriving for orientation, but on-field workouts don’t start until Thursday.

Harrison, meanwhile, is expected to be the first receiver taken in the draft. Some consider him one of the best receiver prospects in the last decade. The two-time All-American also does not plan on participating at Ohio State’s pro day, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Harrison could be the first non-quarterback selected in the draft and some consider him the best prospect overall. Harrison is in a highly unique situation. His draft stock can’t really get any higher. He doesn’t have much to gain by participating in the combine drills. He will, instead, let his game tape speak for itself.

In total, 321 prospects were invited to the combine. Ultimately, the vast majority will participate in some fashion.

Williams and Harrison are both potential targets for the Bears. General manager Ryan Poles will certainly be paying close attention to everything they do.