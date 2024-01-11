Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. What does it mean for Justin Fields?

LAKE FOREST – The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and much of the offensive coaching staff on Wednesday, but have elected to keep head coach Matt Eberflus. What that means for quarterback Justin Fields remains an unknown – one that even general manager Ryan Poles doesn’t have an answer for yet.

The Bears hold the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. If Poles wants, he can select any player he wants, including top quarterback prospects Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

Poles also has a QB in Fields who is entering his fourth season as a professional, and who this Bears regime just spent two years trying to build around. The Bears are in a unique position. They have the No. 1 overall draft pick, but they aren’t the worst team in football. Their defense is ready to win now, their offensive line is looking stronger and they have an elite receiver in DJ Moore.

Poles is not going to rush this decision. During a news conference Wednesday at Halas Hall, Poles said he has to do his due diligence with the quarterbacks who will be available in the draft.

“I’ve got to stay open-minded about it,” Poles said. “But I really – not to use the same quote – but when I say, ‘I need to be blown away,’ it’s the same setup because seeing the things that Justin did this year, his ability to make plays ... you see a lot of growth there where he can continue to get better.”

I’ve got to stay open-minded about [the quarterback].” — Ryan Poles, Bears general manager

A year ago, when the Bears held the No. 1 overall pick, Poles said he would have to be blown away to move on from Fields. He’s holding any potential rookie quarterback to that same standard in 2024, but that doesn’t mean things haven’t changed. The Bears have 13 more games of tape on Fields. They saw what he could do with a better, although far from perfect, support system.

At the same time, Poles wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t take a hard look at Williams, Maye or any of the other rookie QBs.

Last year, Poles essentially showed up at the February scouting combine with a “for sale” sign on the No. 1 overall draft pick. He turned the first-overall selection into Moore, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

Even seeing the success Houston rookie C.J. Stroud had this season, Poles said he has no regrets about his decision. It was the best thing for his team at that time, he said.

That blockbuster trade with Carolina happened in mid-March. This time around, Poles said he wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t make his decision until April. The No. 1 pick will have tremendous value again, whether the Bears use it or seek to trade it.

As for Fields, Poles said the organization hasn’t decided if it will exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He can do so anytime between now and May 2.

Poles and Eberflus were definitely happy with some of the progress that Fields made this season.

“We love where Justin is right now,” Eberflus said. “He’s done a good job growing in the interceptions, keeping those down, the sack totals, he’s doing a good job with that, having his eyes down the field, he’s done a wonderful job with that, of being able to deliver some strikes down there and he’ll continue to grow as we grow as a football team.”