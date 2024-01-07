Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates from Sunday’s season finale at Lambeau Field

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields throws during the first half against the Green Bay Packers during the 2021 season in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash/AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Bears and Packers will finish out the NFL regular season on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus and the Bears will try to play spoiler for their NFC North division rival. With a win, the Packers will clinch a playoff spot. The Bears have a chance to spoil the fun for the cheeseheads.

Shaw Local Bears beat writer Sean Hammond is in Green Bay for Sunday’s game. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @sean_hammond, on Instagram at @bears_reporter and on Threads at @bears_reporter. Shaw Local Bears analyst Marc Silverman will provide his thoughts on X at @WaddleandSilvy.

We have reached the end. The Week 18 finale between the Bears and Packers. Game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. pic.twitter.com/NFXsyIkQXI — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) January 7, 2024

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long for live updates.

Latest injury news

The Bears have already ruled out receiver Darnell Mooney, who is out with a concussion. Mooney, who is set to become a free agent in March, may have played his last snap as a member of the Bears.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson enters the day with a doubtful designation as he deals with a shoulder injury. Johnson injured his shoulder last week against Atlanta.

Running back Khalil Herbert (back/personal), cornerback Kyler Gordon (calf), tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and long snapper Patrick Scales (foot) are all listed as questionable.

On Saturday, the Bears placed center Lucas Patrick on injured reserve with a calf injury. They elevated center Doug Kramer and defensive back Christian Matthew to the active roster from the practice squad. They also signed cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

Update: The Bears have released their list of inactive players. Mooney and Johnson are inactive and will not play. Additionally, running back D’Onta Foreman, cornerback Greg Stroman Jr., guard Ja’Tyre Carter, quarterback Tyson Bagent and safety Quindell Johnson are inactive.

With Bagent inactive, that means Nathan Peterman will serve as the backup quarterback. Bagent will be the emergency third quarterback if Fields and Peterman both suffer injuries in the game. Kmet, Gordon and Scales are active will dress for the game.

What to expect from the Packers

Silvy says that the Bears must make a statement on Sunday against the Packers. Read his full column here.

For your pregame listening needs, head over to the Bears Insider podcast. Bears reporter Sean Hammond and sports editor Kyle Nabors debated what the Bears will do next at quarterback.

Here are the top five storylines to watch during Sunday’s game.

Jordan Love has played significantly better during the second half of the season. Over his last seven games, he has thrown 16 touchdown passes and only one interception. That’s after throwing 10 interceptions over the first nine games of the year.

If the Bears do beat the Packers, Green Bay can still make the playoffs, but it needs the Lions to beat the Vikings, the Falcons to beat the Saints and the Cardinals to beat the Seahawks.

Is this it for Justin Fields?

That’s the question everybody is wondering: Is this Fields’ last game as the Bears’ starting quarterback. The Bears own the rights to the No. 1 overall draft pick in the spring. They will have the chance to select any rookie quarterback they want, if they so choose.

This has already been debated ad nauseam, and will continue to be debating throughout the offseason. In fact, with Fields and the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears have a chance to completely control the NFL conversation heading into the offseason. Whether they keep Fields or use the top pick, both assets could be highly sought-after on the trade market.

General manager Ryan Poles hasn’t said what he intends to do. Fields is coming off one of his best games as a pro. Trading him now could also be highly unpopular among some of the fan base.

It’s possible this is Fields’ last game as the starter, but nothing is guaranteed right now.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

[ Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus surprises Jaylon Johnson, Montez Sweat with Pro Bowl honors ]

[ Chicago Bears believe they have grown ‘tremendously’ since Week 1 beatdown against Green Bay ]

[ Bear Down, Nerd Up: What’s at stake between Bears, Packers on Sunday? ]