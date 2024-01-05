Chicago Bears injury report: Darnell Mooney ruled out due to concussion

Chicago Bears guard Lucas Patrick hoists Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney after he caught a touchdown in the second half of their game against the Green Bay Packers earlier this season in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears receiver Darnell Mooney has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field due to a concussion. Mooney missed practice again on Friday and has not participated on the football field since a Dec. 24 game against Arizona.

Mooney did not play last week against Atlanta. This could be his last week as a member of the Bears. Mooney is set to become a free agent in March.

“Darnell has been a true pro,” head coach Matt Eberflus said on Friday. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s been really good for us.”

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent returned to practice Friday after missing two days of practice due to an illness. The Bears worked out free agent quarterback Chris Streveler as a precaution on Thursday, but have not signed Streveler to the active roster or the practice squad. With Bagent back, the Bears likely will not have to add a QB this week.

Bagent was a full participant in practice on Friday and doesn’t hold any injury designation ahead of the game.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) did not practice at all this week and is listed as doubtful. Johnson injured his shoulder last week against Atlanta and did not play in the second half of the game.

Eberflus indicated that the training staff is working with Johnson to try and get him ready for Sunday’s game.

“[It’s] just really trying to get him to game time,” Eberflus said of Johnson. “We’re trying to get him there. With that caliber of player, we’re doing everything we can to get him to the game.”

The following players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game: cornerback Kyler Gordon (calf), running back Khalil Herbert (back), tight end Cole Kmet (knee), center Lucas Patrick (calf) and long snapper Patrick Scales (foot).

Receiver DJ Moore (ankle) returned to full participation and does not hold any injury designation.