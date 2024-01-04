Silvy: Bears must make statement against Packers at Lambeau Field

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus greets quarterback Justin Fields as he walks off the field during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season in Minneapolis. (Abbie Parr/AP)

It’s a tradition unlike any other.

Google Bears-Packers all-time results ...

Now, count the recent Bears losses and try not to shake your head in amazement at the utter failure in making this rivalry a rivalry.

Even though I do this twice a year before every Bears vs. Packers game, I’m still in shock at how bad it really has been. I just did this in early September, and I texted my good friend and radio teammate Carmen DeFalco on Tuesday and asked, “Have the Bears really gone 3-24 against Green Bay in the last 27 games?”

Yes, they have.

Here are the ugly details.

Under Matt Eberflus, the Bears are 0-3 and have been outscored 93-49. It is now the only team in the division he hasn’t beaten.

Justin Fields is 0-5 vs. the Packers.

The Bears have lost nine straight in the rivalry and 14 of 15.

Aaron Rodgers still is trolling us as an injured Jet.

Back to the current Bears, this season will truly be looked at through two different lenses.

Overall, it has been a season of big-time player development and progress. Strides you always want taken in Year 2 of a rebuild. And some have noted, this could be considered Year 1 of the “build.” Last year was looked at as the teardown.

Young players have been developed.

Production is all over the field.

A core has been established.

The No. 1 pick is on the way, and nobody had to root against the Bears to get it.

But there’s also no denying there have been four terrible losses.

In the opener, in the most heavily hyped Bears-Packers game since 2018, Eberflus’ team laid an egg and was blown out 38-20. A party atmosphere at Soldier Field quickly deteriorated into fans booing their favorite team.

And then there are the three historic losses to the Broncos, Lions and Browns.

In a poll question, more than 10,000 Bears fans were asked which of those four losses was the worst. Thirty-five percent chose the season-opening tone setter against the Packers. That speaks volumes, considering how soul crushing the other three collapses were.

To Eberflus’ credit, he has not let any of the adversity spiral into losing culture.

Quite the opposite, these Bears players seem to have a special bond and play for each other.

Eberflus has slain the team’s overall 14-game losing streak and then a 12-game division losing skid.

For the record, I still would throw a big bag of money at Jim Harbaugh, but that’s a story for another day.

Now it’s time for Eberflus and the Bears to head to Lambeau, bulldoze the cheddar curtain, and shout that the Green Bay ownership days are done. The jokes are over. End the nine-game skid, and keep the Packers out of the playoffs.

Proclaim the Bears are back while going 8-5 after the 0-4 start while winning five of the last six and Ryan Poles basically owning the offseason with all the draft picks and dollars.

And then of course there’s Fields.

I wasn’t going to leave him out.

After writing last week’s column asking for more production and a change of scenery, Fields promptly played his best all-around game in a Bears uniform. Has Fields turned the corner or was this simply one great game? What better place to prove it than Lambeau against Jordan Love, who, in his first year as a starter, has put up better numbers than any Bears quarterback in 100-plus years.

We have a saying on the “Waddle & Silvy” show: “Want to change the narrative? Change the narrative.”

Fields and the Bears can continue to do that Sunday in Green Bay.

We’ve all been waiting a long time.

One year ago, the Lions ended their season and ultimately the Packers’ year with a win in the finale. Then won the division this year.

Will the Bears follow in their footsteps?

Poles once said, “We’re going to take the North and never give it back.”

Taking the rivalry back is Step 1.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.