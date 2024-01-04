Chicago Bears injury report: Tyson Bagent sick; Bears work out Crystal Lake native Chris Streveler

Quarterback Chris Streveler, a Crystal Lake native, looks to throw a pass while playing for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2021 season. The Bears worked out Streveler on Thursday at Halas Hall. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent missed his second consecutive practice due to an illness on Thursday at Halas Hall.

The Bears are making contingency plans should Bagent be unavailable for the season finale on Sunday in Green Bay. The Bears worked out Crystal Lake native Chris Streveler on Thursday.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields and third-stringer Nathan Peterman have both been participating in practice this week, but it’s possible the Bears will add Streveler to the practice squad and potentially flex him to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s games. Most NFL teams prefer to have three QBs available on game days.

The 28-year-old Streveler most recently played in two games for the Jets in 2022. He previously played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and 2021.

Streveler grew up in Crystal Lake and played football for Marian Central. He began his college career at Minnesota before transferring to South Dakota, where he was one of the top FCS players in the country. Following the 2017 season, he was the runner-up for the Walter Payton Award, which is the FCS version of the Heisman Trophy.

After going undrafted in 2018, Streveler played two seasons for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. In 2019, he threw a touchdown pass to help the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup. He then signed with the Cardinals in February 2020 and began his NFL journey.

Streveler appeared in seven games over two seasons with the Cardinals. He also spent time with the Ravens practice squad in 2021 and the Dolphins practice squad in 2022. He started one game during his time with the Jets last season. In all, he has appeared in nine NFL games, making one start at quarterback.

Streveler previously worked out for the Bears in 2018 during the lead-up to the draft.

Other injury news: Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson remained sidelined by a shoulder injury Thursday at Halas Hall. Johnson was present at practice but did not participate.

Johnson injured his shoulder Sunday in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. He did not play during the second half of the game. Johnson has yet to practice this week ahead of a Week 18 matchup at Green Bay.

Long snapper Patrick Scales (foot) did not practice. Scales has appeared in 119 consecutive Bears games dating back to 2015. The Bears added veteran long snapper Matt Overton to the practice squad this week in case Scales misses the game.

“Matt has played a lot of ball in his career,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Ten plus years, played a lot of football. We’re hopeful with Scales. Scales has been phenomenal all year.”

Receiver Darnell Mooney (concussion) has also yet to practice this week. Mooney suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals. He has not practiced since then and did not play Sunday against Atlanta.

Tight end Cole Kmet (knee) made his return to practice in a limited capacity after sitting out Wednesday. Kmet tweaked his knee against Arizona but did return a week later to play against Atlanta. Receiver DJ Moore (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Running back Khalil Herbert (back) was also limited. Herbert is a new addition to the injury report Thursday.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis sat out for an extra day of rest.