Has Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson played his way into more money?

LAKE FOREST – Jaylon Johnson’s intention has never been to leave the Bears.

At least, that’s what the 24-year-old cornerback said this week at team headquarters in Lake Forest. Johnson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, wants to remain with the Bears longterm. But, as he said Nov. 1 on the day after the trade deadline, he’s not going to just take the first offer that comes his way.

That being said, Chicago has become home for Johnson.

“It’s all I know, honestly,” Johnson said of Chicago. “I just couldn’t see myself anywhere else. It’s easy to say, ‘Oh, you want out of somewhere,’ until you get it and then it’s like, ‘Ah, this may not be quite what I want.’ But I would say for me, I want to stay here and I want to not make that transition now. I feel like we’re building something special, too, especially with the guys in the locker room.”

Throughout what has been a months-long negotiating process, Johnson had never been so blunt in his desire to remain in Chicago.

The Bears drafted Johnson with the 50th overall draft pick in 2020. He was one of two Bears second-round picks in that draft. The other, tight end Cole Kmet, received a four-year, $50 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles tried to work out a deal with Johnson’s representatives in Los Angeles when the Bears took on the Chargers in late October. Poles felt those discussions were still incomplete when Johnson’s side requested to seek trade opportunities.

Ultimately, no trade emerged prior to the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Poles said he wanted a late first-round or early second-round pick in exchange for a player of Johnson’s caliber. Instead, Johnson is playing out the final year of his contract, with the future up in the air beyond the 2023 season.

In the meantime, Johnson has grabbed two more interceptions and the Bears are playing the best defense Chicago has seen in several years.

Has Johnson improved his bargaining power? He believes so.

“I definitely say I’ve added some money to the value,” Johnson said. “I would say. At the end of the day, it’s a situation that I feel like is somewhat out of my hands, but we’re going to see how it goes.”

Johnson’s four interceptions this season rank tied for fourth in the NFL. Pro Football Focus currently ranks Johnson as the No. 9 overall impending free agent in the entire NFL. He’s the No. 1 ranked cornerback on that list.

Negotiations, no doubt, will begin soon. That could even happen before the season ends. Johnson has said he’s not looking for a record-setting contract, but even reaching the top five among highest-paid cornerbacks would mean a deal worth $19 million per year. The Bears could also franchise tag Johnson to keep him under team control in 2024.

So what has Johnson done to improve his bargaining power? The addition of defensive end Montez Sweat has worked wonders for the entire Bears defense. The team has three or more takeaways in four straight games. Johnson has also remained healthy, something he struggled with in past seasons – and even earlier this season when he missed two games with a hamstring injury.

“He’s really smart, and smart people figure things out,” Bears cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said. “And so he has learned and understands the game very, very well.”

Hoke said it’s the little things, beyond the interceptions, that make Johnson a great cornerback. He’s elite in coverage, even when he’s not taking the ball away. He’s at a point in his career where he’s been around the block a few times.

“He knows what the mentality of watching what the [opposing] coordinator calls, the route combinations, he watches massive amounts of tape and he does a really good job,” Hoke said.

Johnson will earn himself a lot of money. The question is whether it will be Poles and the Bears who eventually give it to him.

For the first time, he sounds like he’d prefer that money to come from the Bears.

“I want to stay here,” Johnson said. “I definitely want to get something done [here] first. But at the end of the day, if something doesn’t get done, then I’m not opposed to any other options, but I would love to stay here.”