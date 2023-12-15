Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore, Jaquan Brisker listed questionable for Sunday

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore stretches for extra yardage as he is brought down by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears receiver DJ Moore and safety Jaquan Brisker are officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Moore is dealing with an ankle injury, while Brisker is dealing with a groin injury.

Moore injured his ankle during Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. He briefly exited the game but did return to finish the contest. Moore took an extra day off on Wednesday, sitting out practice, but returned on Thursday in a limited capacity and was a full participant on Friday.

Brisker suffered the groin injury during practice Wednesday. He sat out on Thursday, but returned in a limited capacity on Friday. Brisker is coming off a 17-tackle performance on Sunday against the Lions. It was the most tackles by a Bears defensive back since at least 1960.

“[It was] just tightness there in the groin, so we wanted to rest him that one day,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of Brisker.

Additionally, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) have both been ruled out. St. Brown sat out last week against the Detroit Lions. Sewell played last week after sitting out the previous two games.