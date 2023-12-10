Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates from Soldier Field

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to get by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during a game last year at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

CHICAGO – The Bears are back at Soldier Field on Sunday for an NFC North matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Eberflus’ team will try to win back-to-back games for the first time during his coaching tenure. Quarterback Justin Fields is back in action after running for 104 rushing yards against this same Lions team just three weeks ago.

When the Bears and Lions last played, the Bears watched a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead disappear in a span of four minutes. The Bears are hoping to avenge that loss on Sunday in front of the home crowd.

Shaw Local Bears beat writer Sean Hammond is at Soldier Field for the game. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @sean_hammond, on Instagram at @bears_reporter and on Threads at @bears_reporter. Shaw Local reporter Jake Bartelson also will be reporting from Soldier Field. Follow him on X at @JakeBartelson. Shaw Local Bears analyst Marc Silverman will provide his thoughts and insights on X at @WaddleandSilvy.

Game day from Soldier Field! Bears and Lions kick off at noon. pic.twitter.com/jiAZ9XdICc — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) December 10, 2023

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of Sunday’s game. Stay here all game long, too, for lives updates.

The latest injury news

The Bears are without receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who is out with a pectoral injury suffered in practice. Receivers Velus Jones Jr. (illness) and Tyler Scott (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday’s game. Jones didn’t practice on Friday, while Scott was a limited participant.

At receiver, the Bears also have DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and practice squad call-up Collin Johnson.

Additionally, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is questionable due to a knee injury.

For the Lions, center Frank Ragnow has been ruled out with knee, back and toe injuries. The Lions also placed nose tackle Alim McNeill on injured reserve this week.

Update: The Bears announced their inactive players on Sunday. Quarterback Nathan Peterman, safety Quindell Johnson, receiver Collin Johnson, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, guard Ja’Tyre Carter and defensive end Dominique Robinson are inactive.

Jones Jr., Scott and Ngakoue will dress for the game on Sunday.

#Bears inactives on Sunday vs. Detroit:



QB Nathan Peterman

S Quindell Johnson

WR Collin Johnson

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

OG Ja'Tyre Carter

DE Dominique Robinson



Peterman will be the emergency third QB. Velus Jones Jr. (illness) and Tyler Scott (hamstring) are active. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) December 10, 2023

What to expect from the Lions

The Lions are 9-3 and hold a three-game lead in the NFC North. That said, they’ve not been as dominant in recent weeks as they were early in the season. After nearly losing to the Bears a few weeks ago, the Lions lost to Green Bay on Thanksgiving Day. They rebounded to beat the Saints last week in a one-possession game.

Here are the top five storylines to watch in Sunday’s game.

Silvy believes it’s time for the Bears to think long and hard about hiring Jim Harbaugh as their head coach. Read his entire weekly column here.

The Bears will have all three of their running backs healthy and available Sunday. Rookie Roschon Johnson was the lead back last time the Bears played. He believes his game is improving with each passing week.

Even if this is a pivotal point for Fields and the Bears, the quarterback isn’t putting any extra pressure on himself.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

[ Chicago Bears all-time leading scorer Robbie Gould retires from NFL ]

[ Can Matt Eberflus’ defense keep creating turnovers for Bears? ]

[ Is Matt Eberflus’ job in jeopardy over final 5 games? Chicago Bears coach is focused on ‘leadership’ ]

[ Final 5 games will be critical for these Chicago Bears players in final year of contracts ]