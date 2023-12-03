Final 5 games will be critical for these Chicago Bears players in final year of contracts

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson comes off the field after his first of two interceptions during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 22 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Johnson is in the final year of his rookie deal. (Mark Busch)

Three quarters of the NFL season is in the books, but the Bears still have five games remaining on the schedule. For some players, there’s no guarantee they will be returning to Chicago next season.

For players on expiring contracts, these five games are their final chance to show what they can do. NFL players like to talk about how the tape is their resume. A player can add a lot to a resume in five games.

Here’s a look at several players who have something to prove over the final five games.

1. CB Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears fans celebrate with cornerback Jaylon Johnson after his second interception against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 22 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Based on what general manager Ryan Poles said after the trade deadline, it’s pretty clear that he wants Johnson to remain with the Bears. For whatever reason, the two sides couldn’t agree on a long-term contract before the trade deadline. From Poles’ perspective, the negotiations were incomplete. From Johnson’s perspective, he wasn’t going to sell himself short.

Johnson is playing out the final year of his rookie deal. When asked about his feelings after the trade deadline, he said he was focused on earning All-Pro honors. Johnson has three interceptions this season, including one returned for a touchdown, but he has beat himself up over several other near picks.

At this point, Johnson doesn’t have to prove that he’s worthy of an extension. That’s pretty clear. But he is trying to prove that he’s worth being paid like the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

2. WR Darnell Mooney

Chicago Bears guard Lucas Patrick hoists Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney after he caught a touchdown in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

As expected, receiver DJ Moore has stolen much of the spotlight at the wide receiver position. Darnell Mooney, who had a 1,000-yard season two years ago, finds himself seeing just a few targets per game. On the season, he has 25 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown.

Last offseason, we examined what a Mooney contract extension might look like. At the time, something like $16 million a year seemed to be in the ballpark (note: that was written before the team traded for Moore). Right now, based on the production this season, it looks as if Poles was smart to be patient.

The final five games will play a big part in determining what Mooney’s value will be next offseason. It’s possible Poles will look to find a high-quality No. 2 receiver to pair with Moore, whether that’s in free agency or the draft. Mooney would be a really good No. 3, if the Bears want to keep him around. He could also be expendable.

3. K Cairo Santos

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos celebrates with teammate Lucas Patrick after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the final minute against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday in Minneapolis. The Bears won, 12-10. (Abbie Parr/AP)

Kicker Cairo Santos has two void years on his contract, according to OverTheCap.com, which means the Bears are paying him next year, but he will be a free agent in March. Former GM Ryan Pace signed Santos to a three-year contract extension ahead of the 2021 season.

Santos has been one of the most consistent kickers in team history since joining the Bears in 2020. He has made 90.2% of his field goal tries since joining the Bears, which is currently the best mark in franchise history among kickers who appeared in at least 10 games.

This season, Santos has made 23 of 25 field goals and 21 of 22 extra points. Santos has made all six of his tries from 50 yards and beyond.

Assuming he keeps up this pace through the end of the season, the Bears would be foolish to let him get away. In fact, he’s probably worth giving a raise.

4. S Eddie Jackson, OG Cody Whitehair

OK, this one is a cheat. Safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair are not in the final year of their respective contracts. But this is a good time to talk about their futures with the team. They are two of the four highest-paid players on the team, and both have one more season remaining in 2024.

With Whitehair, it’s all but a foregone conclusion that the Bears will cut him. They benched him a couple of weeks ago and they’re not going to pay $13 million next season for a backup.

Jackson, though, is the more interesting case. He has played seven games this season, missing significant action due to a foot injury. He has missed 10 games over the past two seasons. He does not have a takeaway this season. He’s slated to make $18 million next year.

Could the Bears move on from Jackson too? The team could save $12.5 million in cap space if it cuts or trades him, per OverTheCap.com.

He has to show, first, that he can stay healthy the rest of the season. Beyond that, he has to show that he can still be a player who is worth being the highest-paid defender on the team.