Chicago Bears injury report: Running back Khalil Herbert returns to practice

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert stiff arms Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders during their game this season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Herbert was a full participant during Monday's walkthrough practice. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears running back Khalil Herbert (ankle), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) were all designated to return from the injured reserve and fully participated in Monday’s walkthrough.

All three players entered their 21-day window to be added back to the 53-man active roster. Herbert hasn’t played since he injured his ankle against the Washington Commanders in Week 5 along with St. Brown while Blackwell hasn’t played since Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert is second on the team with 272 rushing yards in five games, which ranks second on the team, averaging 5.3 yards per rush.

Tight end Cole Kmet (knee), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), cornerback Terell Smith (illness), offensive lineman Nate Davis (ankle), fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion) all did not practice Monday.

Quarterback Justin Fields (thumb) was limited while cornerback Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) were all full participants.