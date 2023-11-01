Chicago Bears injury report: Tremaine Edmunds (knee), Jaquan Brisker (concussion) sit out practice

LAKE FOREST – Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds sat out practice Wednesday due to a knee injury suffered Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bears held a walk-through practice Wednesday, so the team’s injury report was a projection.

“Tremaine is day-to-day with his knee,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s also in a good spot, and we’ll see where it goes during the week.”

“Tremaine is day-to-day with his knee. He’s also in a good spot, and we’ll see where it goes during the week.” — Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

Additionally, safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), right guard Nate Davis (ankle), quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) all sat out practice Wednesday. Left tackle Braxton Jones (neck) was limited. Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and center Lucas Patrick (back) were full participants.

Fields is expected to miss another game as he recovers from a dislocated thumb. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will start against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Brisker dealt with both an illness and a concussion last week, according to Eberflus. Brisker initially cleared concussion protocol after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders and had a fever from Tuesday until it cleared Saturday. Brisker still felt off Sunday, the team reevaluated him, and he entered concussion protocol Monday.

Jackson was active during Sunday’s game against the Chargers but did not play. Jones remains on injured reserve, but returned to practice last week. Eberflus said the Bears will see how things go for him in practice.