Chicago Bears injury report: Darnell Wright returns to practice in limited capacity

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright looks into the stands before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

LAKE FOREST – Bears starting right tackle Darnell Wright returned to practice Thursday at Halas Hall after sitting out on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Wright was a limited participant, according to the team’s injury report.

Wright played through a shoulder injury Sunday during a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared to be gutting through some discomfort in his shoulder during the game.

“He just worked through it,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “I commend him for doing that. He was in some pain there and worked through it during the course of the day. He pushed through it. I know it didn’t look, for him, as well as he wanted it to, at times, but again, he’s working through that this week.”

If Wright does play, the Bears could be close to full strength along the offensive line. Left tackle Braxton Jones (neck) has been designated to return to practice this week. It’s possible the Bears will have Jones in the lineup for the first time in more than a month. Jones was listed as a limited participant Thursday. Lineman Dan Feeney (knee) and safety Eddie Jackson (foot) were also limited.

Meanwhile, safety Jaquan Brisker (illness) missed practice for the second consecutive day. Right guard Nate Davis (ankle), quarterback Justin Fields (thumb), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) all sat out practice Thursday.

Running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and defensive end Khalid Kareem (hip) were full participants.