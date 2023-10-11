Chicago Bears injury report: Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson return to practice

Kyler Gordon Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon walks off the field after the first half against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10 in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Reinforcements could be coming in the secondary. Bears cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson, along with safety Eddie Jackson, returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Gordon has missed four games with a broken hand. He technically remains on injured reserve, but the Bears have opened his 21-day window to return to practice. This is a good indication that he could play when the Bears return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

Johnson, who is not on IR, missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury. Jackson (foot) has missed three consecutive games, but is not on IR.

“We’re excited to get Gordon back, and Jaylon as well,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “It’s nice to have guys in there and we’ll see where all those guys are this week.”

We’re excited to get Gordon back, and Jaylon as well. It’s nice to have guys in there and we’ll see where all those guys are this week.” — Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

With Gordon, Johnson and Jackson sidelined, the Bears have had to make do with several reserves starting in the secondary over the past two games. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson were the only regular starters at defensive back who remained healthy during that stretch.

With Gordon out, Greg Stroman Jr. has played the slot cornerback spot. Stroman had a sack, an interception and helped cause a fumble in last week’s win over the Commanders. Rookie Terell Smith has also seen much more action as an outside corner with Johnson out.

Additionally, Bears center Doug Kramer (thumb) returned to full participation Wednesday. Like Gordon, Kramer had his 21-day practice window opened this week, although he technically remains on IR.

Running back Khalil Herbert (ankle), running back Travis Homer (hamstring), center Lucas Patrick (concussion), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Tight end Cole Kmet (hamstring) and cornerback Terell Smith (ankle) were limited participants Wednesday.

Herbert, the starting running back, injured his ankle last week against Washington. The injury will reportedly keep him out for several weeks. With Herbert and Johnson sidelined, backup running back D’Onta Foreman could be heading toward significant work on Sunday. Foreman has been a healthy scratch for four consecutive games.