Chicago Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins moves closer to return

LAKE FOREST – Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins continues to work his way back into shape this week at Halas Hall. The team remains optimistic that Jenkins could return this week for a Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Bears held a walkthrough practice Tuesday, so the injury report was an estimate, but the team estimated that Jenkins would’ve been a full participant in practice.

Jenkins is working his way back from a calf injury that occurred during training camp. Jenkins went on injured reserve prior to Week 1, which required at least a four-game absence. The team designated Jenkins for return this week, meaning he can return to practice but technically remains on IR.

The question is whether Jenkins can really return this week with a quick turnaround before a Thursday game and a relatively light week of practice. The Bears are holding only one real practice this week on Wednesday.

“Fortunately, he’s not one of the new guys, right?” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “There’s a lot of new guys. It’s going to be hard for one of those guys to do that. But he’s not one of the new guys, so that should comfort him a little bit more. We got some good work in through camp with him on the left side. We’re excited to see him go. We’ll see how far he can go.”

Jenkins was working at left guard during training camp and in the preseason games. If he returns to left guard, the Bears could shift veteran Cody Whitehair back to center and move Lucas Patrick to the bench.

Also on the injury report, safety Eddie Jackson (foot) sat out practice again. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) did not participate. Jackson injured his foot during Week 2 in Tampa Bay. Johnson hurt his hamstring in Week 3 against Kansas City.

Receiver Chase Claypool, who the team asked not to come to work this week, did not participate and was listed as “other” on the injury report. The team asked Claypool not to return to Halas Hall just days after he made some critical comments of the coaching staff. Claypool did not play in, or attend, Sunday’s game against Denver.

Getsy declined to comment Tuesday about the absence of one of his top receivers.

“In that whole situation, we’re worried about Thursday,” Getsy said. “I’m going to let [head coach Matt Eberflus] and [general manager Ryan Poles] handle all that stuff. We’re not going to talk about Chase today.”

Transactions: The Bears signed veteran NFL safety Duron Harmon on Tuesday. The team poached Harmon off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

Harmon, 32, has played in 161 career NFL games, making 78 starts. He spent seven years with the New England Patriots to start his career from 2013-19, winning three Super Bowls. Harmon started in two Super Bowls: Super Bowl LI, in which the Patriots beat the Falcons; and Super Bowl LII, in whichthey lost to the Eagles.

The Bears have been extremely banged up in the secondary. They played Sunday’s game against with only two of their regular starters in the secondary: safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Jackson remains sidelined by a foot injury. Backup safety Elijah Hicks has started each of the last two games in his place.